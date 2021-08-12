Racine County essential workers to receive pay raise

RACINE — The Racine County Board has passed an emergency resolution that would increase the pay for essential workers in an attempt to rectify a shortage of workers amid the pandemic.
The resolution will raise wages for county jail correctional officers, 911 dispatch officers, juvenile detention workers, mental health crisis workers, and highway department machine operators and mechanics.
“The pandemic’s effect over the last 16 months on these already difficult to staff areas has been dramatic, and Racine County is facing critical levels of employee shortages which could negatively impact the services provided to the community and/or the safety of essential workers and the recipients of those services,” read the resolution.
The pay raise will effect 338 county employees in the highway, behavioral health, jail, communications and juvenile detention. Each department will receive an average change of minimum pay of $3.68, $2.93, $4.99, $7.83, $3.26, respectively, and $4.54 overall.
To fund the pay raise, funds will be transferred from the American Rescue Plan Act account. The Racine County government will receive $38.1 million in ARPA funding. The total estimated cost of the resolution is about $17 million over the next four years, with a 3% pay increase added for merit and cost of living increases, according to county finance director Brian Nelson.
County Executive, Jonathan Delagrave, explained that the resolution would use about $7 million of the ARPA funds, while the rest of the cost will be built into the following years’ budgets in order to avoid an eventual budget deficit, since the ARPA fund are one time use that must be allocated by December 31, 2024 and spent by December 31, 2026.
The resolution passed with 17 votes, 14 votes supporting and 3 opposing.
Pay raises by position
The pay raise will affect 338 county employees, according to county board documents.