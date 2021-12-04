Racine County employers struggling to fill openings look to teens to fill gaps

Hansen's Ice Cream Parlor, which has locations in Burlington and Wilmot, had to close its Burlington location once in September due to a staffing shortage. Owner Kelly Hansen said issues with being short-handed didn't start until young staff members started going back to school.

Fifth in series We've all heard about the ongoing labor shortage. But what's causing it? How are politics and immigration playing a role? How might it affect holiday gift giving? What are job seekers going through? How are small business owners responding? And what might get us out of it? This is the fifth article in a series of Journal Times reports examining the topic.

Hansen said some of her staff members had been getting letters that they were in close contact with someone at school who may have had COVID-19, so they have to quarantine and therefore cannot work.

USA Today reported in May that 33.2% of teens ages 16 to 19 were in the national workforce, the highest figure for teen workers since the Great Recession of 2008.

But some feel pressure from other school-related responsibilities and have to quit working, which Hansen said she's completely understanding of. "They're very well-rounded, good kids. That presents a challenge. They're feeling overwhelmed."

An ideal situation would be to have about 18 people on staff at Hansen's, but the Burlington location only has about 10-12. And there was even some time when staff was switching between locations to fill in where it was needed. "The minimal staff we have now, they're incredible … stepping up and filling in gaps," Hansen said.

"We don't have people applying like they did before … I don't know where everybody went."

Mexico Lindo, 600 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine, also employs mostly teenagers. Back in the day, at its old location on Racine Street, teenagers would bring their friends in to work together, the owners said.

"It's always been like family," said Jose Contreras, who owns Mexico Lindo with his wife Sendi.

But since the teens have gone to school, Mexico Lindo is hoping adult servers step up. The owners said the wages are higher than industry standards including tips.

Candi Lucksted, owner of TinCan Roadhouse in Union Grove, and the owners of Mexico Lindo all pointed out that the environment working in their small, locally run restaurants is also often preferable to working at some corporate chain. They're at a loss for why there are so few applicants for open jobs.

Lucksted said she is hoping for a turnaround in the worker shortage, but "my gut tells me it's going to be a while before that happens."

She said her current employees are loyal and tough, and that "I'll keep my fingers crossed that by some miracle, all the sudden, people decide, 'I'm gonna go back to work,'" she said.

