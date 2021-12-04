Racine County employers struggling to fill openings look to teens to fill gaps

Hansen's Ice Cream Parlor, which has locations in Burlington and Wilmot, had to close its Burlington location once in September due to a staffing shortage. Owner Kelly Hansen said issues with being short-handed didn't start until young staff members started going back to school.
Hansen said some of her staff members had been getting letters that they were in close contact with someone at school who may have had COVID-19, so they have to quarantine and therefore cannot work.
USA Today reported in May that 33.2% of teens ages 16 to 19 were in the national workforce, the highest figure for teen workers since the Great Recession of 2008.
But some feel pressure from other school-related responsibilities and have to quit working, which Hansen said she's completely understanding of. "They're very well-rounded, good kids. That presents a challenge. They're feeling overwhelmed."
An ideal situation would be to have about 18 people on staff at Hansen's, but the Burlington location only has about 10-12. And there was even some time when staff was switching between locations to fill in where it was needed. "The minimal staff we have now, they're incredible … stepping up and filling in gaps," Hansen said.
"We don't have people applying like they did before … I don't know where everybody went."
Mexico Lindo, 600 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine, also employs mostly teenagers. Back in the day, at its old location on Racine Street, teenagers would bring their friends in to work together, the owners said.
"It's always been like family," said Jose Contreras, who owns Mexico Lindo with his wife Sendi.
But since the teens have gone to school, Mexico Lindo is hoping adult servers step up. The owners said the wages are higher than industry standards including tips.
Candi Lucksted, owner of TinCan Roadhouse in Union Grove, and the owners of Mexico Lindo all pointed out that the environment working in their small, locally run restaurants is also often preferable to working at some corporate chain. They're at a loss for why there are so few applicants for open jobs.
Lucksted said she is hoping for a turnaround in the worker shortage, but "my gut tells me it's going to be a while before that happens."
She said her current employees are loyal and tough, and that "I'll keep my fingers crossed that by some miracle, all the sudden, people decide, 'I'm gonna go back to work,'" she said.
Five stories of Racine County residents who chased their dreams in 2021
We all have dreams. The five stories in this collection are of Racine County residents who followed theirs in 2021.
When I was a little girl, on my list of dreams, I wanted to become a teacher, a fashion designer and open a Filipino restaurant with my brother as the head chef and my sister as the waitress, and I would be the hostess. I dreamt of being a movie star.
As you grow older, your dreams change, and in the past year I've spent reporting for the Journal Times, I've been able to fulfill one of the more realistic things on my list: hearing and sharing the stories of real people. And it was most fun for me to hear the stories of real people who achieved their dreams, despite how the last year still living amid the pandemic has challenged us all.
Some Racine County residents chased dreams from their childhood, like Elle Maru, who dreamt of becoming an artist since she was a little girl and has now published two books.
Some residents dreamt of commemorating and bettering the community. Alex Hanesakda opened SapSap restaurant to tell the stories of refugees like his family through his food; Pastor Bill Thompkins wanted to honor the black families who migrated to this area for a better future during the Civil Rights movement; and finally, teenage Isaiah Lambert wanted to end gun violence by starting a basketball league that promoted brotherhood and mentorship.
Some dreams rose from the ashes, like Deon'Te and LaShaya Cottinghams' of opening a new clothing store after trials that left their family homeless.
Every dream, big or small, can mean a lot to us. Hopefully, reading these stories from people you may know in the community is a sign for you to follow yours.
Elle Maru has written and illustrated two books since graduating from Carthage College in the summer, but didn't think she would become an artist.
SapSap finally opened its new, permanent location at 2343 Mead St. on Thursday, where the restaurant will continue to spread its message of love and healing through "delicious delicious" food — SapSap directly translate to meaning "delicious-delicious" in Laotian.
Nehemiah Gardens' founder and main coordinator for the new exhibit, Pastor Bill Thompkins, said he is looking for more names to fill the walls with, which he envisions will one day have several thousand names. The purpose of the new exhibit is to "remember, honor and celebrate" those black migrants.
'It was an idea and now it's real:' Local basketball league aiming to end gun violence tips off | WATCH NOW
Isaiah Lambert had an idea in May, after the killings of Dontrell Bush and Marcus Caldwell, to fight gun violence in Racine with basketball. On Sunday, that dream became a reality as the Put The Guns Down Basketball Association tipped off.
The name "Regal Society Lifestyle" comes from owners LaShaya and Deon'Te Cottinghams' belief that everyone is either a king or queen, and should wear a crown — whether that crown is self-confidence, strength or another symbol of power.