Racine County emergency dispatchers now working 6 feet apart and at two locations

RACINE COUNTY — The backup station for Racine County’s 911 dispatch center is coming in handy during a period of social distancing.
“Our dispatchers are really taking the Safer at Home measures very seriously,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave told the County Board during a teleconference meeting on Wednesday. “We have very few, if any, who are sick right now. They are responding to the challenge.”
At the Racine County Communications Center at the Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville, dispatchers are sitting one cubicle apart and are wiping down work spaces every 4 hours, in addition to full disinfecting every week. But, since dispatchers have a limited number of stations to work at, about half of the staff has been redeployed at the backup station, located at the Racine Police Department, 730 Center St.
“Our team is doing a great job continuing to work as normal,” Jackie Bratz, director of communications, said Wednesday during the meeting.
In case a number of dispatchers get sick or are unable to come into work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a backup staff has been put together.
Bratz said “we’ve contacted many of our former dispatchers” as possible backups, many of whom are retired or moved on to other jobs. Bratz added that many of those former dispatchers were happy to get the call, and are ready and willing to step up as a contingency staff should the epidemic affect current dispatchers.
“We’re sitting comfortably,” Bratz said.
Think before you call
The Racine County Communications Center posted on Facebook an advisory last week, asking people to refrain from calling 911 or the non-emergency 262-886-2300 number for questions regarding Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” order.
For more information on the contents of the order, go to evers.wi.gov or read more on JournalTimes.com.
