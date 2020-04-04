Racine County emergency dispatchers now working 6 feet apart and at two locations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — The backup station for Racine County’s 911 dispatch center is coming in handy during a period of social distancing.

“Our dispatchers are really taking the Safer at Home measures very seriously,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave told the County Board during a teleconference meeting on Wednesday. “We have very few, if any, who are sick right now. They are responding to the challenge.”

At the Racine County Communications Center at the Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville, dispatchers are sitting one cubicle apart and are wiping down work spaces every 4 hours, in addition to full disinfecting every week. But, since dispatchers have a limited number of stations to work at, about half of the staff has been redeployed at the backup station, located at the Racine Police Department, 730 Center St.

“Our team is doing a great job continuing to work as normal,” Jackie Bratz, director of communications, said Wednesday during the meeting.

In case a number of dispatchers get sick or are unable to come into work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a backup staff has been put together.