Racine County Election Day busy but smooth

RACINE — As voting in the general election reached its conclusion Tuesday, officials throughout Racine County said the process was going smoothly, aided in large part by a majority of voters casting ballots in advance of Election Day.
Racine
In the City of Racine, Communications Director Shannon Powell reported a “really smooth” Election Day, with 51.6% of city voters casting ballots in advance. Powell said 20,120 of the city’s 39,153 registered voters had cast ballots as of Monday afternoon, with 9,449 voting in person and 10,671 voting by mail.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Powell said, there were “a number” of absentee ballots still outstanding in advance of the filing deadlines: no later than 7 p.m. at the 16 ballot drop box locations around the city and no later than 8 p.m. inside regular polling locations.
“We had lines at all of our polling locations at the start of the day,” Powell said. “We have done our best to manage those lines and while there is a wait, it doesn’t sound like the wait is excessive. Voters have also been generally great and patient, and we appreciate that. Our poll workers, volunteers, and city staff have really stepped up to make the day run smoothly. We couldn’t do this without them.”
Paving the way, Powell said, were streamlining changes made to the process, including a switch from traditional paper poll books to all-electronic “Badger Books,” a move he said “really speeds up the process for registration and signing voters in.”
Also streamlining the process, Powell said, were “a great cohort of more than 50 kids from Racine Unified School District and other local schools” assisting at the polls.
“The students are great with the technology and are able to get voters through the lines quickly,” he said.
Among those voting at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., was Erica Timpano.
“I voted to support my community and … do what’s right,” said Timpano, who said she’s a regular voter. “This is a very important election. It was important for me to be here. Every voice needs to be heard. Every voice is important no matter who you are.”
Caledonia
“It’s not been that bad,” said Caledonia poll supervisor Ed Ball of wait times, noting more than 50% of registered voters in the village had already cast ballots before Tuesday. “We had a pretty good line to start the day but we got through it all in about a half-hour and now people aren’t even waiting. They’re just walking in and voting here. They’re in and out of the building in under 5 minutes.”
Among those voting at Caledonia Village Hall was Stephanie Wojtyra, accompanied by her 10-year-old daughter, Madeline.
“I think voting is important because the election, I feel, is gonna be tight, it’s gonna come close, and it’s about changing the future for younger generations,” she said. “Plus, it’s your right to vote. You might as well exercise it.”
For Madeline, it was her first visit to the election polls.
“It was cool,” she said of the election process. “It’s good that my mom votes because it’s America and we have the right to vote.”
Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant
Mount Pleasant chief inspector Ronnie Pendell reported a “great turnout” and voting was running smoothly in the village, where “probably 60%” of registered voters had cast early in-person and absentee ballots prior to election day.
Support Local Journalism
“We had a big rush between 7-8 a.m., but then it settled down and it’s been steady since then,” Pendell said of Tuesday’s voting at Mount Pleasant Village Hall.
Voting was smooth in neighboring Sturtevant, where Village Clerk Amanda Ingle reported that 1,929 of the village’s 3,197 registered voters — more than 60% — had voted in advance.
“We’ve had pretty constant traffic,” Ingle said of voting traffic. “It’s been very busy.”
Burlington, Waterford
Nancy Kaul, 76, of Waterford, was among those voting in-person.
“I wanted to vote in person like I’ve always voted in person,” Kaul said about why she choose to go out Tuesday. “I wanted to make sure my vote counted.”
She said she has never missed an election and this certainly wasn’t going to be the one for her to miss.
Caryl Perrin, the chief election inspector at Waterford Village Hall, said things were going smoothly Tuesday morning.
About 70% of registered voters had voted absentee. While they were unable to open absentee ballots until Tuesday morning, they were able to alphabetize them to make the process go faster on Tuesday.
In the City of Burlington, this election looked significantly different than the April election, a month after the COVID-19 spread started. During that election, poll workers were in head-to-toe personal protective equipment, and voters drove into the Department of Public Works building and were asked not to leave their vehicles.
On Tuesday, voters were directed to Veterans Terrace, where there was a steady flow of walk-in traffic but no long lines, at least in the late morning.
There to help with a shortage of poll workers were students from Burlington High School.
Dori O’Sullivan and her twin sister Deirdre, both BHS seniors, heard about the opportunity from a teacher and decided they wanted to help.
Biden supporters gather in Mount Pleasant
With election day underway Tuesday, a small group of Joe Biden supporters holding a variety of anti-Trump placards and Biden-Harris campaign signs gathered at the busy intersection of Highways 20 and 31 in Mount Pleasant, eliciting periodic honks of support from passing motorists.
“This is the culmination of 2 1/2 to 3 years of protesting and picketing against Trump and, basically, the Republican Party in Wisconsin,” said Mount Pleasant resident Rick Wiegel. “We feel the Republican Party has kind of let us down in Wisconsin as far as the pandemic. Robin Vos, (Scott) Fitzgerald, (Van) Wanggaard — they’ve all contributed to businesses bleeding to death because they haven’t taken action.
“They’re the ones in power. Every time our governor puts some mandates on they … don’t want to get out and vote on it.”
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally,
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally,
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.