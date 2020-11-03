Racine County Election Day busy but smooth

Also streamlining the process, Powell said, were “a great cohort of more than 50 kids from Racine Unified School District and other local schools” assisting at the polls.

“The students are great with the technology and are able to get voters through the lines quickly,” he said.

Among those voting at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., was Erica Timpano.

“I voted to support my community and … do what’s right,” said Timpano, who said she’s a regular voter. “This is a very important election. It was important for me to be here. Every voice needs to be heard. Every voice is important no matter who you are.”

Caledonia

“It’s not been that bad,” said Caledonia poll supervisor Ed Ball of wait times, noting more than 50% of registered voters in the village had already cast ballots before Tuesday. “We had a pretty good line to start the day but we got through it all in about a half-hour and now people aren’t even waiting. They’re just walking in and voting here. They’re in and out of the building in under 5 minutes.”

Among those voting at Caledonia Village Hall was Stephanie Wojtyra, accompanied by her 10-year-old daughter, Madeline.