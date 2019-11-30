Racine County dispatchers crochet scarves for the homeless

“What started out as a way to keep busy during downtime in between calls has grown to be a therapeutic mechanism many of our team members use, as a way to decompress from the stress that comes with listening to someone else’s worst day,” said Jackie Bratz, director of the Racine County Communication Center. “We are always willing to help out however we can. We are so incredibly fortunate to have an amazing team of selfless and giving individuals as a part of our Racine County 911 family and we are extremely proud of the time and effort each of them dedicates to help others in their time of need.”

Bratz says the dispatch team does a number of things to help the community throughout the year, including gathering scarves, hats and mittens for the less fortunate, a food drive during the holidays for various food banks, collecting blankets for the shelters, making tiny hats for infants and children at area hospitals and putting together raffle baskets for area fundraisers.

“It’s kind of a great group of people that I work with. They are giving back always. They are not takers, they are givers,” Cruz said. “There is not a whole lot of praise for being a dispatcher and this is a way to make us feel better.”