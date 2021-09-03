The hurricane cut power to most of New Orleans, blew roofs off buildings and temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors. The power outage in New Orleans heightened the city’s vulnerability to flooding and left hundreds of thousands of people without air conditioning and refrigeration in scorching summer heat.

Even if rain isn’t falling in New Orleans anymore, flooding and water damage are posing a major threat to the city’s infrastructure. That’s what a team from Caledonia’s RestoreMore is there to address.

20 days of work ahead

During the past week, three people from RestoreMore, a water damage and disaster restoration service company with its home base at 5757 Douglas Ave., have been working on supplying temporary power (and thus climate control, dehumidification and cooling) to buildings in need. They have been setting up generators in buildings that don’t have them.

The temporary power supply RestoreMore is helping activate has been made possible with portable and temporary cooling systems. The dehumidification helps take moisture out of the air and dry some of the water damage.

The goal is to power some of the buildings’ critical systems, said RestoreMore President Steven Schiele, who sent a team down to New Orleans.

The crew of three packed fuel, food, water and changes of clothes for 20 days. They knew they would going to be in New Orleans for a long time — but right now, there is no estimation when they might be back in Racine. Schiele said the team would stay in New Orleans until his work is done.

Preventing bigger issues

RestoreMore provides emergency restoration locally to provide cleanup and repair before damage spreads and gets worse, according to its website.

The company services homes and commercial buildings throughout Racine, Kenosha, Oak Creek, Franklin, Milwaukee, Waukesha and surrounding areas in southeast Wisconsin. Typically, the company doesn’t go that far south — New Orleans is about 900 miles from Racine County — but RestoreMore works with a Chicago contractor quite a bit, and the company needed RestoreMore’s assistance. Schiele declined to identify the company.

Heat, water, buildings

Following the storm, temperatures in New Orleans have been in the 90s. That’s a problem.

“Leave a building in 95 degrees and 80% humidity, the whole building’s going to get moldy and gross,” Schiele said. “Leave a building without climate control and air conditioning, it’s going to get disgusting.”

The RestoreMore team has been working 14-hour days at the port of New Orleans, in the warehouse district.

“It could be 14-20 hour days on a typical project like this, whenever there’s hurricanes like this,” he said.

There’s still flooding. The normally vibrant city’s water-soaked, mostly empty streets now has an eerie feel.

“There’s some places that have their own generators, and there’s some buildings that have generators and have failed,” he said. “Almost the whole city is out of power. It’s usually pitch black at night, there’s no street lights, nothing’s open.”

Even though RestoreMore has been doing what it can, their work is a drop in the bucket of the entire restoration process. Estimates of damage across the country from Hurricane Ida are between $18 billion and $80 billion.

“It does feel somewhat good even though these people are going to be without power for a long period of time,” he said. “It makes you thankful for the stuff you got at home.”

He predicted that it wouldn’t be months until most of the permanent heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems would be turned back on. There’s a lot of linemen in the area working on outdoor installation and maintenance. Restoration contractors are additionally working on restoring the city’s regular power.

“There’s not enough generators to run every building in New Orleans,” he said.

How to help Hurricane Ida victims *Greater New Orleans Foundation: gnof.org *United Way of Southeast Louisiana: unitedwaysela.org/hurricane-ida-relief Red Cross: redcross.org/donate/hurricane-ida-donations List of local fundraisers compiled by GoFundMe and The Weather Channel: bit.ly/3h0Iwlg Save The Children, global nonprofit that has a presence in Racine that is providing diapers and hygiene kits to kids rendered homeless by Hurricane Ida: bit.ly/2WKIxmR Americares, U.S.-based humanitarian organization responding to both Haiti earthquake victims and those affected by Hurricane Ida: americares.org World Central Kitchen, nonprofit founded by Chef José Andrés to provide meals to locals affected by hurricane: bit.ly/3jI35Fd *The City of New Orleans recommended donations to these organizations

