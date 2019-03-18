UNION GROVE — A Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy is receiving praise after he rescued an unresponsive man from a burning home early Monday morning.
The fire displaced a Union Grove couple from their home in the 1200 block of High Street, but the rescued man was reported to be OK on Monday and no other injuries were reported.
A neighbor, who called 911 at about 4:52 a.m., said he saw flames coming from the windows of the residence but did not see anyone exiting, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Eric Schneider arrived on scene and checked the residence. After knocking on the exterior doors and windows, the deputy found an unlocked sliding door leading to the basement. He opened the door and smoke poured out.
Schneider yelled into the residence, but no one responded. While checking another door, he saw a man exit the house through the sliding door. The man was identified as the homeowner, who said his wife was still in the residence. His wife was later found at another residence and the homeowner refused medical attention.
Schneider then checked the basement and saw an unresponsive, barely breathing man lying on the floor. Schneider dragged the man out of the residence. The man, whom fire officials said appeared to be in his 20s or 30s, regained consciousness and was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, where he was treated and released.
The first Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department fire crews arrived at the scene at about 5:02 a.m.
“This act of courage and bravery is just another proud example of how our deputies put their lives on the line each and every day, all in the spirit of public safely. I couldn’t be more proud of Deputy Schneider,” said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.
‘You could see the flames’
Josh Flanders and his family live next door to the house that was on fire. Flanders left for work about an hour before the fire started and received a call from his wife, Noel.
“She was freaking out,” Flanders said. “She was trying to get our daughter situated just in case she would have to leave the house.”
Robin Bulgrin, who lives two houses down, was awakened by her husband after je saw the emergency vehicles.
“You could see flames coming out of the roof,” Bulgrin said. “I was scared for anybody that might be in the house.”
Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Chief Tim Allen said the house is likely a total loss.
The cause of the fire was unknown as of Monday afternoon and is being investigated by the Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force. While the investigation is still ongoing, Allen said it appears it the blaze started on the first floor, either in kitchen or living room area.
“But there’s nothing definitive,” Allen said.
Allen said firefighters did not find any smoke detectors in the home.
“Nothing was heard on scene and we didn’t find any in the house afterwards,” Allen said. “Not to say that they weren’t melted down somewhere, but we didn’t see anything off hand.”
Assisting Union Grove firefighters at the scene were crews from the South Shore, Caledonia, Somers, Kansasville, Raymond and Waterford fire departments.
Crews from Oak Creek, Salem Lake, Bristol and the City of Burlington manned the Union Grove firehouse while local fire crews were detained at the fire scene.
