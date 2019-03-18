UNION GROVE — A Racine County Sheriff's deputy is receiving praise after he rescued an unresponsive male from a burning home.
At 4:53 a.m. Monday, Racine County dispatch received a call about a house fire in the 1200 block of High Street in the Village of Union Grove. A neighbor who called said he saw flames coming from the windows of the residence, but did not see anyone exiting, according to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Eric Schneider arrived on scene and checked the residence. After knocking on the exterior doors and windows, the deputy found an unlocked sliding door leading to the basement. He opened the door and smoke poured out.
Schneider yelled into the residence, but no one responded. While checking another door, he saw a male exit the house through the sliding door. The man was identified as the homeowner, who said his wife was still in the residence. The homeowner refused medical attention. His wife was later found at another residence.
Schneider then checked the basement and saw an unresponsive, barely breathing man lying on the floor. Schneider dragged the male out of the residence. The male regained consciousness and was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Burlington. He was treated and released.
“This act of courage and bravery is just another proud example of how our deputies put their lives on the line each and every day, all in the spirit of public safely. I couldn’t be more proud of Deputy Schneider,” said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.
The house appears to be a total loss, the release said. The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by the Racine County Arson Task Force.
