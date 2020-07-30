You are the owner of this article.
Racine County deputies 'will not enforce' statewide mask mandate, sheriff says
breaking topical top story

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling

Schmaling

RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that his deputies "will not enforce" the statewide mask mandate that will be going into effect Saturday.

Under the order from Gov. Tony Evers, those found in violation of the order that requires masks to be worn in most situations while indoors could face a civil penalty of up to $200.

CLICK HERE to read everything you need to know about Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate, which will go into effect on Saturday, Aug. 1

But Schmaling has said that the Racine County Sheriff's Office will not be enforcing that order.

The Journal Times asked Schmaling if his office will be enforcing the order Thursday afternoon. He replied in a text: "Once again, another overreach by our state government that I will not enforce. I have confidence that our citizens, business owners and visitors will take reasonable precautions to keep themselves and others they encounter safe."

He added: "We will leave the enforcement of this to our local health department experts." 

The Racine County Sheriff's Office received statewide criticism and praise after it announced it would not enforce the Safer at Home order that has since been overturned.

The Washburn County Sheriff's Office, a county with a population of less than 16,000 near the northwest corner of Wisconsin, has also announced it will not be enforcing the order.

