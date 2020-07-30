Racine County deputies 'will not enforce' statewide mask mandate, sheriff says

RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that his deputies "will not enforce" the statewide mask mandate that will be going into effect Saturday.
Under the order from Gov. Tony Evers, those found in violation of the order that requires masks to be worn in most situations while indoors could face a civil penalty of up to $200.
CLICK HERE to read everything you need to know about Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate, which will go into effect on Saturday, Aug. 1
But Schmaling has said that the Racine County Sheriff's Office will not be enforcing that order.
The Journal Times asked Schmaling if his office will be enforcing the order Thursday afternoon. He replied in a text: "Once again, another overreach by our state government that I will not enforce. I have confidence that our citizens, business owners and visitors will take reasonable precautions to keep themselves and others they encounter safe."
He added: "We will leave the enforcement of this to our local health department experts."
The Racine County Sheriff's Office received statewide criticism and praise after it announced it would not enforce the Safer at Home order that has since been overturned.
The Washburn County Sheriff's Office, a county with a population of less than 16,000 near the northwest corner of Wisconsin, has also announced it will not be enforcing the order.
Bikes, Masks, Main Street
First day of required masks in Racine
Masks on Monday
Masks on Monument Square
Signs at Maria's on Douglas
Walking along Douglas Avenue
Officer Andersen and J.J.
Elbow bump with Officer Andersen
Aldi food market on Monday
Car dealership in a pandemic
Shopping for cleaning products
Leading by example
