Racine County deputies can teach your organization or workplace how to respond to 'sudden violence'

The time between placing a call to the police department and when they actually arrive can feel like an eternity during an emergency.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office wants to work with local community groups — like businesses, churches and schools — to teach them how to prevent and respond to incidents of sudden violence.

The Sheriff’s Office has renewed its commitment to the Sudden Violence Prevention Program, an initiative dedicated to educating groups on how to manage violent situations, announced in a press release Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The Sheriff’s Office stands ready, day or night, to respond to any emergency with highly trained professionals that are skilled in the use of a wide variety of specialized tools and equipment,” said Sheriff Christopher Schmaling in the release. “However, law enforcement cannot be everywhere, and it is important for us to be proactive and team up with the public to prevent an incident of sudden violence.”

According to the release, professionals will first assess a group’s facility and procedures. Then, they will be provided with guidance on how to make their site more secure, and offered strategies on how to respond in emergency, violent situations.