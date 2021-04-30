 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine County deputies can teach your organization or workplace how to respond to 'sudden violence'
0 comments
alert top story

Racine County deputies can teach your organization or workplace how to respond to 'sudden violence'

{{featured_button_text}}

The time between placing a call to the police department and when they actually arrive can feel like an eternity during an emergency.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office wants to work with local community groups — like businesses, churches and schools — to teach them how to prevent and respond to incidents of sudden violence.

The Sheriff’s Office has renewed its commitment to the Sudden Violence Prevention Program, an initiative dedicated to educating groups on how to manage violent situations, announced in a press release Friday.

WARNING GRAPHIC | Watch Now: City of Racine Police Department shows off its new VirTra training simulator

Video recorded Thursday, March 18, 2021

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Sheriff Christopher Schmaling

Schmaling

“The Sheriff’s Office stands ready, day or night, to respond to any emergency with highly trained professionals that are skilled in the use of a wide variety of specialized tools and equipment,” said Sheriff Christopher Schmaling in the release. “However, law enforcement cannot be everywhere, and it is important for us to be proactive and team up with the public to prevent an incident of sudden violence.”

According to the release, professionals will first assess a group’s facility and procedures. Then, they will be provided with guidance on how to make their site more secure, and offered strategies on how to respond in emergency, violent situations.

“Given the alarming increase of critical incidents throughout the United States, it is important for law enforcement and the public to have a plan in place before a situation becomes violent,” Schmaling said.

For more information on how to join the Sudden Violence Prevention Program, please send an email to SVPP@racinecounty.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Caledonia may charge homeowners thousands for water/sewer connections they didn't want
Local News

Caledonia may charge homeowners thousands for water/sewer connections they didn't want

  • 4 min to read

Two years ago, Caledonia village leaders said they would re-assess a plan that would charge Four Mile Road residents between $31,625.18 and $156,293.35 for sewer & water connections put in to benefit a business park across the street. The plan was paused, but now it's being considered again. “I’m probably going to end up losing my house, living in my truck,” said one property owner.

+2
'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him
Crime and Courts

'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him

A woman who lost her brother to gun violence less than a year ago talks about her journey from seeing the defendant as a "monster" to giving her forgiveness to him. “I cannot speak for my whole family, but I forgive you, and God forgives you,” Angela Martinez said.

“That was, by far, the best victim impact statement I have ever heard," the judge said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News