Racine County DA's Office ordered to pay $18K for losing records from 1991 MLK Center homicide

RACINE — The Racine County District Attorney's Office was hit with $18,500 in damages and attorney costs after it apparently lost the case file related to the 1991 killing carried out by an 11-year-old at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

The lost records came to light as one of the men convicted in the killing — who has maintained his innocence throughout, claiming to have been framed — spent two years attempting to get a copy of his file.

Under Wisconsin state law, the DA’s Office is the custodian of record and must provide a true and accurate copy of the record upon request.

Terry Jackson, 55, was convicted of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon in 1992. He continues to fight his conviction.

The defendant was initially unsuccessful in getting a copy of the file connected to his case.

Lonnie D. Story, a new attorney representing Jackson, was also unable to get the file released. So, he first filed a public records request before taking the DA’s Office to court in an effort to compel receipt of the file.

According to court documents, the DA’s Office was initially unresponsive before ultimately acknowledging the file was lost and had to be recreated.

Judge Mark Nielsen ruled the DA’s Office would have to reimburse the defendant $13,200 in attorney fees and $320 in costs.

Further, Nielsen ordered the DA’s Office to pay $100 in statutory damages and $5,000 in punitive damages to “encourage better record keeping in the future.”

Story had sought $28,000 in damages.

In Nielsen’s written decision, he noted the DA’s Office claimed they did not have immediate access to the file and “did their best to recreate them.”

“That of course misses the point,” Nielsen wrote. “They were obligated by Wisconsin law to maintain said records ... An excuse that their record keeping was imperfect is no excuse at all.”

The DA's Office did not reply to a request for comment on this story.

From behind bars

Jackson is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 50 years in the shooting death of Darnell Williford in April 1991. The victim was shot and killed as he left a community center by an 11-year-old suspect lying in wait on top of the building.

Jackson was not accused of pulling the trigger. He was convicted of being party to the homicide by helping to plan and execute the crime, along with a co-defendant, Chris Berry, who was 18 years old at the time.

However, the person who pulled the trigger was Terrance Simpson, who was just 11 years old. At that time, children under the age of 12 could not be charged with crimes. He was treated as a child in need of protection.

Background

Jackson maintains he is innocent of the crime and has been fighting his conviction for 30 years.

He maintained he had no motive for killing Williford because the dispute was actually between Berry and Williford — not Jackson.

According to testimony, the deadly dispute arose after Williford took cocaine from Berry three days prior to the shooting.

On the day of the shooting, Jackson said that Berry came to his house looking for Jackson to make peace and get the cocaine back.

Jackson testified that he went into the community center and tried to get Williford to leave by the back door, but Williford did not do so.

When the shot rang out, Jackson claimed he was in front of the building, and there were witnesses who saw him there.

Initially, Jackson cooperated with investigators. However, according to witness Lerron Herron, who was interviewed by the Journal Times in 2009, while Jackson was cooperating with police, Berry was making calls from the detention center to his gang associates in the Vice Lords that they should put the finger on Jackson.

Testifying on his own behalf, Berry said having the 11-year-old Simpson do the shooting was Jackson’s idea. Another Vice Lord, Cornelius Hunter, said he saw Berry and Jackson boost Simpson onto the roof.

Berry was convicted of party to first-degree intentional homicide and sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole in 2026.

At Jackson’s May 1992 trial, witnesses repeated the allegations made at Berry’s earlier trial. Simpson testified that Jackson was one of the people who put him on the roof.

Jackson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years — the harshest of all the sentences issued in the case.

“Terry got hammered hard,” his new attorney said.

Recant

In the years since the trial, three witnesses have recanted their testimony, including Simpson.

In an interview with The Journal Times and in a sworn statement, Leonard Herron admitted he implicated Jackson at Berry's request, and to get back at Jackson for talking to police about his friends.

Cornelius Hunter told police Jackson was involved even though he knew that not to be true, according to an affidavit and an interview with The Journal Times.

Hunter hoped police would give him a break in an unrelated juvenile case if he cooperated and verified the story they wanted, he said. He alleged police told him he could have been charged with the shooting if he didn't help them.

Innocence Project

In 2001, the Wisconsin Innocence Project took up Jackson’s case.

As he got older, Simpson began telling people Jackson tried to stop the 11-year-old from getting involved and also tried to stop the killing altogether.

Law students from the Wisconsin Innocence Project worked with Simpson in 2001 to draft an affidavit about the murder. In it Simpson said Berry gave him the gun and put him up to the murder; Jackson had nothing to do with it, despite Simpson's testimony at the time.

However, Simpson refused to sign the affidavit, saying his family pressured him to stay out of it, according to the law student who prepared the affidavit. Without Simpson's cooperation, the Wisconsin Innocence Project seemingly could do no more for Jackson.

Simpson had earlier signed an affidavit found in Berry's file. In it, he says he acted completely on his own and that neither Berry nor Jackson were involved.

Challenges

The very nature of Jackson's appeal — that everyone lied in 1992, and they are just now telling the truth — works against him as well.

"Judges dislike recantations," said Keith Findley, co-director of the Wisconsin Innocence Project told The Journal Times in 2009.

Once someone comes forward and says he lied the first time, it takes a lot to convince a judge that the witness is now telling the truth. As Findley put it: "(When you) have got a witness who comes in and admits he's a liar, the irony, then, is that the conviction rests on the word of a liar."

If the judge doesn't accept the case because the witness can't be trusted, the conviction stands — based at least in part on the word of someone who admitted they should not be trusted.

Findley said he did not believe students at the Innocence Project were aware of the affidavits from Herron and Hunter when they stopped work on Jackson's case. But, he said the affidavits would add weight only if the people signing them agreed to testify. Herron has testified once before a circuit court judge; Hunter has not been called.

Simpson refused to participate.

New attorney

Story, Jackson’s new attorney, said the more he looks at the case the more he is convinced Jackson is innocent — as he has claimed all along.

One of the challenges Story faces, he said, was the fact portions of the file he finally received from the county are illegible. There are huge sections that have been blacked out, he added.

