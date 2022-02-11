Racine County DA declines to file charges against elections commissioners

Saying she didn't have jurisdiction over the matter, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson is declining a request by Sheriff Christopher Schmaling to file charges against five of Wisconsin's six elections commissioners for advising clerks in 2020 not to send election workers into nursing homes.

But in a letter dated Thursday and released Friday, Hanson agrees with Schmaling that the commission likely broke the law in telling clerks they could skip the mandatory step after several nursing homes banned the workers out of concerns about spreading COVID-19.

According to an investigation led by Racine County Sheriff's Lt. Michael Luell, eight residents of a Mount Pleasant nursing home — Ridgewood Care Center — submitted absentee ballots even though their family members claimed their loved ones no longer had the capacity to vote.

In typical elections, state law requires two sworn Special Voting Deputies (one Republican, one Democrat) to attempt to make two attempts to enter long-term care facilities to help residents cast absentee ballots.

Shortly after the pandemic hit in 2020, the WEC waived the requirement because its commissioners believed sending SVDs into the nursing homes would have been a waste of time since they would likely be denied entry because of COVID-19 protocols. Instead, nursing home staff at Ridgewood filled out ballots on behalf of some residents.

Schmaling asserted this likely occurred throughout the state.

"The will of the electors here was disrupted and substituted in its place were the efforts of untrained and unsworn nursing home staff," Hanson wrote. "The decisions of the WEC, eliminating the assistance of SVDs to request and return ballots for those in nursing homes and care facilities, gave license to at least two nursing home employees that we know of who improperly requested and returned ballots on behalf of residents."

Initially, the WEC voted unanimously to waive the law, but later votes ended 5-1 because Republican-appointee Bob Spindell voted against waiving the law.

By advising elections officials throughout the state to ignore the law, Schmaling and Luell asserted that the five commissioners had committed four crimes: Misconduct in public office, election fraud as an election official, both felonies, and two misdemeanors counts of being party to the crime of election fraud.

"I am disappointed that my hands are tied by this jurisdiction issue," Hanson wrote. "I have spent considerable time reviewing this case and what occurred in Racine County. It is appalling to me that an appointed, unelected group of volunteers, has enough authority to change how some of our most vulnerable citizens access voting.

"Dispensing with the mandatory process created by the legislature of using sworn and trained SVDs (special voting deputies) to assist citizens in nursing homes, directly led to what occurred at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine County. Residents who did not request ballots voted because someone else made a request for a ballot on their behalf and then voted on their behalf. If even one person’s right to freely choose to vote or not to vote was diminished, then a travesty of justice has occurred."

Schmaling and supporters of the investigation of Ridgewood have faced criticism from elections officials, in part because the family members of those who voted cannot say whether their loved ones are still able to vote. Former President Donald Trump, who has spread and elevated falsehoods regarding the 2020 election, praised the investigation.

Some Republicans including Spindell have argued, without offering evidence, that the Elections Commission’s decision to not allow deputies into care facilities in 2020 may have contributed to voter fraud. The commission’s other five members — three Democrat appointees and two Republican appointees — have defended the commission’s actions.

“This is nothing more than a political stunt that she never had jurisdiction over and is being used to attack the WEC for safety allowing people in nursing homes to cast their votes,” Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Ann Jacobs, a Democrat appointee, told WisPolitics.com Friday in reaction to Hanson's announcement.

In March 2021, the WEC reversed its guidance on SVDs, and the deputies are now again visiting nursing homes. In a Facebook post Thursday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said "The Sheriff’s Office is pleased to read that the Wisconsin Election Commission is now stating, “Clerks are being instructed to FOLLOW THE STATUTE and attempt to serve all qualified facilities in their municipality” (capitalization added for emphasis). The Sheriff’s Office reminds people that not following a statute, when there is a criminal penalty associated, is a crime ... The Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is a non-elected governmental agency, does not have the power to suspend any voting laws."

Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat whose jurisdiction would include the commissioners, called the RCSO’s investigation a “publicity stunt” and “abuse of authority.”

Both Hanson and Schmaling are Republicans.

Hanson also said that employees of Ridgewood will not be prosecuted.

"As for the employees of Ridgewood Care Center that you submitted charges for, I am going to use my discretion to decline prosecution," she wrote. "It would be unfair for me to expect that these health care professionals would better understand the election laws in Wisconsin than the Wisconsin Elections Commission."

Luell said that he was told by Ridgewood employees that they filled out ballots for people who were only capable of pointing to the ballot, and then the employee inferred who they were voting for. One employee, Luell said, said they were instructed that residents who did not appear they wanted to vote could be placed in a chair pointed at a TV with the news turned on, and then "come back in a day or two and try again" to see if they want to vote.

According to the investigation's reports, Luell was told by Scott Myers, the director of the facility, that staff members would “ask the residents who they voted for in the past, and following party lines, that would be their choice.”

Luell replied: “So if she could only recall JFK as president, Democrat would be the choice?”

Myers then replied “Yes,” according to Luell’s report.

