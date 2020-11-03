Racine County COVID cases have increased by more than 1100% in two months

RACINE COUNTY — "Racine County coronavirus numbers continue to get worse," states the county government's weekly COVID-19 update.
In the first week of September, 96 cases were confirmed in the county. Over the final seven days of October, 1,164 cases were confirmed. That's an increase of 1113%, illustrating how much worse the pandemic has been able to spread over the past two months in Wisconsin, which is a national hotspot: On Monday, the Associated Press reported that Wisconsin ranked third in the number of new cases per capita, behind only North Dakota and South Dakota.
During that time, the number of tests being performed in the county, has only increased by about 30%, from averaging just below 3,000 tests per week to around 3,800, indicating that COVID-19 is spreading much faster than testing and contact tracers can hope to keep up with.
From Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 34.62% of tests came back positive, a rate seven times higher than health experts think would mean the coronavirus could be controlled. It's the highest case rate since the start of the pandemic, breaking the previous week's positive testing rate record of 21.35%.
The rise in cases is likely going to lead to more deaths, which are already rising here and statewide. Over the past two weeks, 13 deaths in Racine County have been linked to COVID-19. The two months prior to that, only 16 deaths were linked to the pandemic in the county.
That's why the City of Racine Public Health Department has gotten more proactive in enforcing its orders related to the pandemic, with several businesses and people already being fined for not wearing masks or requiring social distancing inside business.
It's also why hospitals, including all Ascension Health hospitals in Wisconsin, are locking their doors to visitors to help combat the spread.
Last week, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Ascension All Saints President Kristin McManmon expressed concern that hospitals are filling up due to the increasing numbers of COVID patients, leaving medical professionals stretched thin to treat both those sick with COVID and also those hospitalized for non-pandemic-related issues.
‘Wear a freaking mask’: Racine's biggest hospital fears it is near flood stage because of COVID patient influx
“We are at a critical point in our battle against COVID-19. As our local hospitals reach capacity, the pandemic has placed an alarming strain on health care workers,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave stated Friday.
If the public en masse doesn't start obeying COVID guidelines — such as avoiding gatherings and always wearing a mask while in public — then the hospitals are only going to get more full, and the situation is going to get worse and unavoidable, McManmon said. At least one patient from Ascension All Saints, Racine County's largest hospital, has already been sent to the state overflow facility at State Fair Park in West Allis.
Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has fervently urged Wisconsinites to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines — "Wear a freaking mask," the governor said in a briefing with reporters last week — and Republicans have appeared more willing to work with the executive branch to curb the spread of coronavirus. However, statewide restrictions, which several Wisconsin health departments say would help prevent the spread of COVID, remain unlikely in the current Legislature, which has Republican majorities in both houses.
