Racine County COVID cases have increased by more than 1100% in two months

RACINE COUNTY — "Racine County coronavirus numbers continue to get worse," states the county government's weekly COVID-19 update.

In the first week of September, 96 cases were confirmed in the county. Over the final seven days of October, 1,164 cases were confirmed. That's an increase of 1113%, illustrating how much worse the pandemic has been able to spread over the past two months in Wisconsin, which is a national hotspot: On Monday, the Associated Press reported that Wisconsin ranked third in the number of new cases per capita, behind only North Dakota and South Dakota.

During that time, the number of tests being performed in the county, has only increased by about 30%, from averaging just below 3,000 tests per week to around 3,800, indicating that COVID-19 is spreading much faster than testing and contact tracers can hope to keep up with.

From Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 34.62% of tests came back positive, a rate seven times higher than health experts think would mean the coronavirus could be controlled. It's the highest case rate since the start of the pandemic, breaking the previous week's positive testing rate record of 21.35%.