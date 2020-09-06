Racine County COVID-19 testing rate holding steady below 8%, but that's still too high health officials say

RACINE COUNTY — For eight straight weeks, Racine County’s positive COVID-19 testing percentage has held steady between 7 and 8 percent.
That’s a far better rate than the seven weeks prior, which never had a positive testing rate below 8.09% and was above 13% for two weeks straight at the end of May. But the current numbers are still too high for local and state public health officials to feel comfortable with.
“At a (positive testing) rate of 7 or 8 percent week over week, that indicates to us that there is more community spread than we want to see, than we feel good about,” Andrea Palm, secretary designee of the Department of Health Services, said Thursday regarding the situation in Racine County. “We would encourage folks in those communities to double down on the practices we continue to talk about: wearing a mask, practicing good physical distancing, keeping your trips outside of your home to essentials, and doing hand washing and other hygiene things that help reduce the spread.”
Palm added: “We certainly want to see a percent positive rate below five percent … Obviously closer to zero is better.”
In an email, City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said that she is “not satisfied” with the current rate of transmission. But, she added that “compared to where the city was several months ago, we have made significant progress.”
Bowersox continued: “Obviously, the Safer Racine Plan and Mask Ordinance has slowed the spread of the virus. Individuals are still being infected and becoming ill.”
However, Margaret Gesner, health officer of the Central Racine County Health Department, pointed out that the county’s 14-day moving average of positive test percentage paints a more positive picture. That moving average “stayed at 7% from about mid-July to mid-August but then fell to about 5% by the end of August,” she explained in an email.
Still, Racine County is still labeled as “high risk” for COVID-19, as are most counties in the state. As of Friday, the county had notched a cumulative total of 4,129 confirmed cases and recorded 91 deaths among confirmed cases since the DHS began tracking COVID-19 data.
Testing has also dipped, in part because of national supply shortages, which is concerning to state and local health leaders. From mid-July through mid-August, between 3,153 and 5,677 tests were completed each week. But in the final three weeks of August, no more than 2,893 tests were completed in any one week.
“Any one data point never tells the whole story,” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin’s chief medical officer for infectious diseases, said Thursday. “The percent positive rate is just one perspective to look at. It’s an important one, but we need to look at it from multiple perspectives to get a good picture.”
Testing this week
The National Guard is scheduled to return to Racine County for free COVID-19 testing this week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., in Downtown Racine.
As of Thursday, the Guard planned to administer 1,000 tests during those three days next week.
Due to a shortage of testing supplies, National Guard testing capabilities at Festival Hall last month were shrunk by one-third: from 1,500 total tests possible down to 1,000.
Concerned about COVID-19?
