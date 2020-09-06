Racine County COVID-19 testing rate holding steady below 8%, but that's still too high health officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — For eight straight weeks, Racine County’s positive COVID-19 testing percentage has held steady between 7 and 8 percent.

That’s a far better rate than the seven weeks prior, which never had a positive testing rate below 8.09% and was above 13% for two weeks straight at the end of May. But the current numbers are still too high for local and state public health officials to feel comfortable with.

“At a (positive testing) rate of 7 or 8 percent week over week, that indicates to us that there is more community spread than we want to see, than we feel good about,” Andrea Palm, secretary designee of the Department of Health Services, said Thursday regarding the situation in Racine County. “We would encourage folks in those communities to double down on the practices we continue to talk about: wearing a mask, practicing good physical distancing, keeping your trips outside of your home to essentials, and doing hand washing and other hygiene things that help reduce the spread.”

Palm added: “We certainly want to see a percent positive rate below five percent … Obviously closer to zero is better.”