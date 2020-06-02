Racine County COVID-19 positive test rate at 13% of those tested; state at 6.6%

RACINE COUNTY — As of Tuesday afternoon, out of the 13,705 COVID-19 tests with results back in Racine County, 1,794 had come back positive, with an additional 274 probable cases.
The positive test rate is approximately 13%. A total of 11,911 tests have yielded negative results. Racine County remained third highest in Wisconsin for confirmed COVID-19 cases after Milwaukee County, 8,004, and Brown County, where Green Bay is located, with 2,3334.
The cumulative number of Racine County deaths attributed to COVID-19 held steady at 40 on Tuesday according to data from the City of Racine Health Department and the Central Racine County Health Department.
In Racine County’s adjacent counties, Kenosha County had 1,201 confirmed cases, Waukesha 722 and Walworth 398.
Other Wisconsin counties logging 100 or more confirmed COVID-19 cases include Dane, 759; Rock, 646; Washington, 260, Winnebago, 270; Outagamie, 232; Dodge, 226; Fond du Lac, 215; Ozaukee, 165; Eau Claire, 114; and Jefferson, 110.
Local totals as of Tuesday afternoon included 1,245 confirmed cases, 150 probable cases, 5,884 negative cases and 13 deaths within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department; and 549 confirmed cases, 124 probable cases, 6,027 negative cases and 27 deaths within the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department.
Statewide, Wisconsin had recorded 18,917 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 282,660 tests, which is 6.6% of the tests.
Of those confirmed cases, 2,643 cases, 14%, have at some point required hospitalization. As of Tuesday, the state had recorded 607 deaths due to COVID-19 complications.
A total of 1,820,523 confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in the U.S.
Drive-through clinic offered
The Central Racine County Health Department, City of Racine Health Department and Racine County are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to hold a drive-through COVID-19 surge testing clinic now through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant. Residents should enter from Oakes Road.
During the week of June 15, another community testing site is being planned in the City of Racine, with additional information to be released at a later date.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.