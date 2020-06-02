Racine County COVID-19 positive test rate at 13% of those tested; state at 6.6%

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — As of Tuesday afternoon, out of the 13,705 COVID-19 tests with results back in Racine County, 1,794 had come back positive, with an additional 274 probable cases.

The positive test rate is approximately 13%. A total of 11,911 tests have yielded negative results. Racine County remained third highest in Wisconsin for confirmed COVID-19 cases after Milwaukee County, 8,004, and Brown County, where Green Bay is located, with 2,3334.

The cumulative number of Racine County deaths attributed to COVID-19 held steady at 40 on Tuesday according to data from the City of Racine Health Department and the Central Racine County Health Department.

In Racine County’s adjacent counties, Kenosha County had 1,201 confirmed cases, Waukesha 722 and Walworth 398.

Other Wisconsin counties logging 100 or more confirmed COVID-19 cases include Dane, 759; Rock, 646; Washington, 260, Winnebago, 270; Outagamie, 232; Dodge, 226; Fond du Lac, 215; Ozaukee, 165; Eau Claire, 114; and Jefferson, 110.