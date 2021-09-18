Racine County Courthouse is going to the dogs, sort of

But, as puppies grow, their personalities can change quickly. While Atticus had seemed like the most even keeled and suited for the job, Albus began to seem like he could be a good fit as his brother has gotten a little feistier. Both will continue their training until one of them is ready, or another dog is found to be right for the job.

“We’re in the very preliminary stages. If one of these guys isn’t the right dog, Steve’s going to keep looking for us and find one from another breeder or friend who he knows is a trainer. But, we’re really hopeful one of these two will make the cut,” Hanson said.

As a facility dog, Atticus or Albus would provide support to not only Racine police officers and other county staff, but also to those who find themselves in the courtroom, such as crime victims — particularly children.

Hanson, however, pointed out that adults face anxiety in the courtroom and could also use the extra support only man’s best friend can provide.

While the training is just in the beginning, Hanson already has additional goals for the program.

“I’d like to jog, to be able to go to treatment court with us and help those folks in their path of sobriety,” she said.