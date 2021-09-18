Racine County Courthouse is going to the dogs, sort of

RACINE — The Racine County Courthouse is reviewing applications for a new position, with two leading applicants: Atticus and Albus, a pair of Labrador retriever brothers.
The two Labradors, now 16 weeks old, are both being trained for the position of “facility dogs” for the courthouse, though only one can make the cut.
District Attorney Tricia Hanson first began looking into the idea in November 2018, when she attended an International Courthouse Dogs Conference.
After learning that Waukesha County got a facility dog last spring, the first she had heard of in the state, Hanson decided to push ahead and get the process rolling for Racine. She contacted County Executive Jonathan Delagrave to ask if he would approve having a dog in the county building. He agreed.
“The dog is a unique resource at the County Courthouse,” Delagrave said in an email. “Racine County has a long history of utilizing support dogs, and this dog adds to that legacy.”
Steve Beal, a Racine Police officer and K-9 handler who also breeds and trains the dogs through his company Patriot K-9 LLC, agreed to help find the right dog. When his own Labrador, June, had a litter of three, he thought he found the right match in the puppy Hanson would later name Atticus — named after the lawyer Atticus Fitch in “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.
But, as puppies grow, their personalities can change quickly. While Atticus had seemed like the most even keeled and suited for the job, Albus began to seem like he could be a good fit as his brother has gotten a little feistier. Both will continue their training until one of them is ready, or another dog is found to be right for the job.
“We’re in the very preliminary stages. If one of these guys isn’t the right dog, Steve’s going to keep looking for us and find one from another breeder or friend who he knows is a trainer. But, we’re really hopeful one of these two will make the cut,” Hanson said.
As a facility dog, Atticus or Albus would provide support to not only Racine police officers and other county staff, but also to those who find themselves in the courtroom, such as crime victims — particularly children.
Hanson, however, pointed out that adults face anxiety in the courtroom and could also use the extra support only man’s best friend can provide.
While the training is just in the beginning, Hanson already has additional goals for the program.
“I’d like to jog, to be able to go to treatment court with us and help those folks in their path of sobriety,” she said.
With an ongoing cost to maintain a dog, donations are being accepted. Those interested in helping the cause can contact the Racine County District Attorney’s Office by email at rcda@da.wi.gov.