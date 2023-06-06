RACINE — Racine County is losing its clerk of circuit court to a new job opportunity with the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Sam Christensen, who has been part of Racine County government for 20 years, has been named clerk of both the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.
His appointment was announced by Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler.
“We look forward to working with Sam in his new role,” Ziegler said in a prepared statement.
Christensen succeeds Sheila Reiff, a former Walworth County circuit clerk who has been the Supreme Court and Appeals Court clerk for five years.
Christensen said he believes his appointment reflects how well the court system operates in Racine County and the surrounding area.
“I’m certainly very excited for the opportunity,” he said. “It’s very humbling to be selected and trusted to serve the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.”
In his current countywide circuit clerk position, Christensen oversees the administrative staff handling scheduling and record-keeping in the judicial system at the Racine County Courthouse. The position pays $88,000 a year.
In his new position in Madison, he will assume similar duties and responsibilities on the staff of the Supreme Court and the state Court of Appeals. The salary is $110,000 a year.
His appointment is effective June 18.
Under state law, the judges of the Racine County Circuit Court will choose someone to fill Christensen’s office until his current term expires in 2026.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave issued a statement extending congratulations to Christensen on both his joining the state’s highest court and his years of service with “professionalism and integrity” in Racine County.
“While we are sad to see him leave, we are thrilled that he has been offered this exciting new opportunity,” Delagrave said. “We wish him the very best in this next chapter of his career.”
Christensen joined Racine County government in 2002 and served as administrative deputy clerk and deputy clerk in the circuit clerk’s office. He was appointed circuit clerk in 2015, and voters elected him to a four-year term in 2018 and again in 2022.
Christensen, who lives in Racine, is also an adjunct instructor in social science at Gateway Technical College.
Among his other achievements, he is vice president of the Wisconsin Clerks of Circuit Court Association and former president of the Wisconsin Juvenile Clerks’ Association. He serves on a number of court-related boards and committees, including the Board of Bar Examiners, the Board of Administrative Oversight for the Office of Lawyer Regulation, and the Committee to Improve Interpreting and Translation in the Wisconsin Courts.
Christensen received a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota and a master’s degree from Cardinal Stritch University.
Christensen said he is sad to be leaving Racine County.
“There are some absolutely wonderful people working here,” he said. “It’s genuinely a great place to work.”
