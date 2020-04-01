Racine County count up to 36; Waukesha County reports first death

MADISON — State officials on Wednesday reported 1,550 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, an increase of 199 from the 1,351 reported on Tuesday.
It also reported 24 deaths from COVID-19, eight higher than reported on Tuesday. Some local health departments have reported even higher numbers.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services added a new statistic to its daily COVID-19 release: the number of patients who are currently hospitalized, which, as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, is 398 people, about 26% of the total confirmed cases.
Scott Bauer of the Associated Press tweeted on Wednesday that, "The reporting (of hospitalization numbers) came after increasing criticism from Republican lawmakers, and questions from the media, about why it had not been made public before."
There were 18,819 negative tests as of Tuesday afternoon, DHS reported, meaning that about 7.6% of those tested for the virus are confirmed positive cases.
DHS also added in its county-by-county breakdown the number of negative tests completed in each county.
Racine County reported at 4 p.m. on Wednesday that 36 coronavirus cases had been confirmed, 14 of which are within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department and 22 were elsewhere in the county.
According to the DHS website, 420 tests in Racine County have come back negative, indicating 7.8% of people tested were positive for COVID-19.
The county has not released additional information on who tested positive or what municipalities the 16 non-Racine residents reside in.
Elsewhere in the area, according to DHS, the reported totals are: 54 cases in Kenosha County; 12 in Walworth County, double what the county has reported for days; 107 in Waukesha County; and 780 in Milwaukee County.
Waukesha County reported its first death related to COVID-19. Milwaukee County, which was the only other county in the area that reported COVID-19 deaths up until Wednesday, reported 11 fatalities.
Although 1,550 is the number of confirmed cases in the state, it’s hard to know how many actual cases there are because testing is limited.
There could be as many as 10 actual cases for every single confirmed positive case, according to Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin’s leading top infectious disease expert.
More PPE on the way
More personal protective equipment, or PPE, is being distributed to healthcare workers, emergency medical services, and medical facilities including hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and clinics across Wisconsin.
Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced Wisconsin received a second round of supplies of PPE from the Strategic National Stockpile and is in the process of distributing those supplies across the state.
The State Emergency Operations Center and Department of Health Services continue working to supply medical facilities with supplies requested from the Strategic National Stockpile. The second phase includes approximately 51,880 N95 respirators, 130,840 face/surgical masks, 23,400 face shields, 20,226 surgical gowns, 96 coveralls, and 79,000 pairs of gloves.
Tuesday’s shipment comes as Governor Evers announced Wisconsin’s first delivery of SNS supplies which included approximately 52,800N95 respirators, 130,000 face/surgical masks, 24,768 face shields, 20,286 surgical gowns, 96 coveralls, and 61,750 pairs of gloves.
In total Wisconsin has received approximately 104,680 N95 respirators, 260,840 face/surgical masks, 48,186 face shields, 40,512 surgical gowns, 192 coveralls, and 140,750 pairs of gloves from the SNS.
The SNS supply shipments do not include supplies the governor has requested from Federal Emergency Management Agency for non-medical personnel or supplies being aggressively pursued through procurement, donations, or the governor’s buyback program.
National Guard to be used as poll workers
Gov. Evers announced on Wednesday that he will use National Guard soldiers to staff undermanned polling sites during next week's presidential primary.
Local election clerks across the state say poll workers are quitting in droves out of fears of contracting the coronavirus during Tuesday's election, which also features a state Supreme Court race and hundreds of local races.
More than 100 municipalities have reported they lack enough people to staff even one polling site.
Evers told a federal judge in a filing that he will use members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard to help as poll workers, but that even that move won't likely fill all staffing needs. The court filing said the Guard was determining how many soldiers it can make available in each county.
Also on Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders aligned himself with Racine Mayor Cory Mason and several other mayors statewide calling for Wisconsin's April 7 to be delayed.
“People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections. We urge Wisconsin to join them. The state should delay Tuesday’s vote, extend early voting and work to move entirely to vote-by-mail. While we wait for a decision, we urge our supporters to vote-by-mail," the Vermont senator said in a statement Wednesday.
Evers submitted his brief regarding the deployment of the National Guard on Tuesday as U.S. District Judge William Conley considered multiple lawsuits seeking to postpone the election. Conley was scheduled to hear testimony Wednesday afternoon.
Wisconsin residents are under a "Safer at Home" order from Evers that prohibits nonessential activities to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Democratic National Committee, the state Democratic Party and other liberal-leaning groups argue in lawsuits filed last month that in-person voting should be postponed until after that order expires on April 24.
Both Evers and Republican legislative leaders have wanted to keep the Tuesday date. Evers says postponement could leave countless local offices vacant. But the two sides have sparred over how to conduct the election, including whether to relax photo ID requirements to make the absentee voting process easier.
Polling location changes
Due to a lack of poll workers, municipalities are reconsidering how to handle Tuesday's election.
Mount Pleasant Clerk Stephanie Kohlhagen on Tuesday announced polling will be reduced down to two locations: Village Hall at 8811 Campus Drive and the Village Department of Public Works at 8700 Campus Drive.
Voters who normally cast their ballots and Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, will instead need to go to the Village DPW building. All other Mount Pleasant voters will need to go to Village Hall.
Kohlhagen said on Wednesday, that voters will not be waiting inside the buildings, but will be asked to wait in their vehicles until it is their turn to vote.
In-person absentee voting continues at Village Hall, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday April 2nd, and Friday April 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive. Please bring a photo ID.
Voters can still request an absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov through Thursday April 2nd at 5:00 PM. Voters are encouraged to use the Village Hall Drop Box to return absentee ballots as the simplest and safest method for casting their ballot.
The City of Oak Creek announced on Wednesday that all voters, who would normally be casting ballots at six different polling locations, will all now vote at Oak Creek High School, 340 E. Puetz Road.
"Due to the lack of trained poll workers available on Election Day, Tuesday April 7, the City of Oak Creek will now have only one central polling location," City Clerk Catherine Roeske stated in a press release.
City of Racine suspends most bulky waste pick-up starting Monday
In order to maintain social distancing between City employees and protect the health of Department of Public Works workers who perform the solid waste collection during the COVID-19 crisis, the City is eliminating the collection of most Household Bulky Items (HBI).
Effective Monday April 6, 2020, DPW will indefinitely suspend the collection of all HBI, except for bed mattresses and box springs. Bed mattresses and box springs can be placed out on the normal collection date with their HBI stickers attached. There is no need to call and schedule a pick-up.
Bed mattresses and box springs will be picked up with a separate operation so there is a possibility solid waste may be picked up before or after the bed mattresses and box springs are collected.
All other HBI items can be brought to Pearl Street during normal working hours for disposal if needed.
Concerned about COVID-19?
