Racine County coronavirus numbers rising; seven more COVID-19 deaths in the state

MADISON — Seven more people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin, a total of 31 people, state officials reported Thursday.
According to new data, there are a total of 1,730 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 180 from the 1,550 reported on Wednesday.
It was the eighth straight day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by more than 100.
The data stated that there 35 cases in Racine County; however, Racine County reported at 4 p.m. on Wednesday that 36 coronavirus cases had been confirmed, 14 of which are within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department and 22 of which are elsewhere in the county.
One week prior, there were only 10 confirmed cases in the county. Even though the number has more than tripled, it's still rising slower than the statewide numbers.
“We’ve gone from 10 to 36 cases. We’re starting to see the number increasing quickly," County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said Wednesday evening.
Margaret Gesner of the Central Racine County Health Department said that it's very likely that many more than 36 people in Racine County are carrying the virus without knowing they have it, in part because not enough people have been tested.
“We know there is more community transmission than these numbers show," Gesner said. “That’s why social distancing matters so much."
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services added a new statistic to its daily COVID-19 release Wednesday: the number of patients who are currently hospitalized. As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, 461 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 27% of the total confirmed cases.
There were 20,317 negative tests as of Tuesday afternoon, DHS reported.
DHS also added in its county-by-county breakdown the number of negative tests completed in each county.
According to the DHS website, 471 tests in Racine County have come back negative.
Elsewhere in the area, according to DHS, the reported totals are: 67 cases in Kenosha County; 15 in Walworth County; 120 in Waukesha County; and 869 in Milwaukee County.
Although 1,730 is the number of confirmed cases in the state, it’s hard to know how many actual cases there are because testing is limited.
There could be as many as 10 actual cases for every single confirmed positive case, according to Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin’s chief medical officer for communicable diseases.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
