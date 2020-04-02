Racine County coronavirus numbers rising; seven more COVID-19 deaths in the state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — Seven more people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin, a total of 31 people, state officials reported Thursday.

According to new data, there are a total of 1,730 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 180 from the 1,550 reported on Wednesday.

It was the eighth straight day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by more than 100.

The data stated that there 35 cases in Racine County; however, Racine County reported at 4 p.m. on Wednesday that 36 coronavirus cases had been confirmed, 14 of which are within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department and 22 of which are elsewhere in the county.

One week prior, there were only 10 confirmed cases in the county. Even though the number has more than tripled, it's still rising slower than the statewide numbers.

“We’ve gone from 10 to 36 cases. We’re starting to see the number increasing quickly," County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said Wednesday evening.

Margaret Gesner of the Central Racine County Health Department said that it's very likely that many more than 36 people in Racine County are carrying the virus without knowing they have it, in part because not enough people have been tested.