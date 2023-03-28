RACINE — Two police officers from Racine County have pleaded not guilty to drunken snowmobiling during an off-duty incident in northern Wisconsin.

Racine Police Investigator Todd Lauer and Racine County Sheriff’s Lt. Shawn Barker both entered pleas in court stemming from their arrests Feb. 11 in Vilas County.

Court appearances were scheduled Monday for Lauer and April 4 for Barker on the non-criminal traffic citations.

However, both entered written pleas of not guilty, and were therefore not required to make those court appearances.

No trial date has been set in either case.

Barker has already served a 10-day suspension at the sheriff’s department as a result of the incident. Lauer’s status with the city police department remains unclear.

In disclosing details of Barker’s suspension, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the lieutenant had committed “a tremendous off-duty mistake.”

“Lieutenant Barker’s actions fell far short of my expectations, and he earned his suspension and loss of pay — which is my highest personal level of suspension prior to pursuing termination,” Schmaling said. “I will never tolerate this kind of poor decision-making or irresponsible behavior.”

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department reported finding both law enforcement officials allegedly intoxicated while they were snowmobiling together in Eagle River shortly before 1 a.m. Feb. 11.

The sheriff’s department reported that Lauer had a 0.14 blood-alcohol content — nearly double the 0.08 threshold for drunken driving or snowmobiling — and that Barker refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

In addition to snowmobiling under the influence, both were cited for failing to stop at a stop sign. Lauer, 38, was cited for operating a snowmobile with a prohibited alcohol content, and Barker, 55, was cited for refusing to take a breathalyzer.

If found guilty, each could face fines of several hundred dollars, although the exact amounts were not immediately clear.

Barker was suspended for five days in 2019 after he crashed a vehicle into a utility pole near his home but did not report the traffic incident to law enforcement until the next day. He later paid about $500 in fines for two traffic citations.

Both Lauer and Barker were the subjects of internal investigations within their respective departments following the Vilas County snowmobiling incident.

Lt. Michael Luell, spokesman for the sheriff’s department, said Barker was suspended without pay for 10 days as a result of the incident. The suspension has been completed, and Barker is back to full duty, Luell said.

No details have yet been released about the department’s investigation.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, spokeswoman for the city police department, declined to comment on the department’s investigation of Lauer or on whether he remains on-duty.

Both officers live in the Town of Burlington.

Neither could be reached for comment, and court records do not indicate whether either has hired a lawyer.