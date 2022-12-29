Racine County continues to see impaired driver incidents; 392 and counting so far this year

Five stories about unique small businesses with Racine County ties

Ever since I lived in a small town in Minnesota where the local economy depended upon support for small businesses, I've been conscious of spending money as such.

Racine County is no different — there are businesses here that are run by local people, and some of these businesses are their livelihoods.

Not to say Racine County residents don't know the worth of local business. The last chunk of change of the Venmo Challenge Racine was fundraised and given out in March this year to back that same "support local" idea.

By buying local, you keep money local, you embrace what makes your community unique, create local jobs, nurture the community and can even help the environment, according to Independent We Stand, a "buy local" movement and search directory powered by the German power equipment manufacturer, Stihl.

By buying local, you can take advantage of an artisan's expertise and support a hobby. For example, Caledonia resident Ulisis Santiago has been making handcrafted cowbells in his garage for the past five years. He thinks of his business as his "little hobby" he enjoys alongside his full-time job as engineer technician in the railroad industry.

Art has been a hobby since kindergarten for rug maker Amber Stafford — now she views her business creating custom rugs as a way to relax. Waterford resident Carol Teifer-Searl is "crazy" about creating stuffed animals, especially teddy bears and dogs.

Locally-owned businesses have a vested interest in knowing how to serve their customers. Take former Racine resident Lori Mendelsohn, who works as a dating coach and matchmaker. She strives to get to know clients to help them as best she can, learning about their childhood, parental relationships and their first romantic relationship.

By buying local, you also create more choice. Locally-owned businesses pick the items and products they sell based on what they know customers want. Waterford Bee Company, run by beekeepers Zeke Jackson, Dan Henschel and Shaun Keating, formed their honey and wax product business to create items that have been exposed to the local ecosystem after discovering a shortage.

All of these businesses deserve to survive — so, I hope this holiday season and beyond, you consider purchasing from them.