Racine County continues to see impaired driver incidents; 392 and counting so far this year

As of Dec. 6, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office has had 392 incidents related to impaired drivers this year.
Although there is always the possibility of an increase in impaired drivers around bar time, especially since there are usually less vehicles on the road, the RCSO encounters and arrests impaired drivers at all times of the day, reported Public Information Officer Lt. Michael J. Luell of the RCSO.
This is especially true because of Interstate 94 and the other highways throughout the county, he said.
Drivers can be impaired on more than alcohol; deputies encounter impaired drivers that have used prescribed medication, street-level pills, illicit substances or any combination including with alcohol.
The RCSO has specific deputies assigned to certain tasks and areas of the county. The Sheriff’s Office has a Special Enforcement Unit that is routinely assigned to the interstate or other areas of special needs.
People are also reading…
The Sheriff’s Office runs an alcohol saturation program, seatbelt enforcement and other traffic related grants.
While on patrol, deputies are expected to proactively enforce traffic laws and every deputy is trained in OWI enforcement.
To specifically address guns and drugs, the Sheriff’s Office participates in the Violent Crime Reduction Taskforce and the Racine County Metro Drug Unit.
The Caledonia Police Department has had 124 "operating a motor vehicle while impaired" calls this year as of Wednesday.
CPD Officer Sam Wolfe often patrols on a state-funded OWI grant. In the three years he’s spent with the department, he’s seen crashes into ditches and fences, drivers lying in a snowy roundabout and various OWI arrests and crashes.
The first OWI charge in Wisconsin is not a criminal charge.
When asked if OWI laws should be stricter, Wolfe said, “I see both sides of it, I guess. Nowadays, it is kind of hard to justify, with Uber and things. You can pick up a cellphone and just call somebody as well.”
He also noted the cash bond conditions are “super low.”
“A lot of times, we’ll get people with four, five or six OWIs,” he said. “Revoking their license isn’t going to prevent them from driving. If somebody really wants to drive, they’re going to drive.”
Five stories about unique small businesses with Racine County ties
Ever since I lived in a small town in Minnesota where the local economy depended upon support for small businesses, I've been conscious of spending money as such.
Racine County is no different — there are businesses here that are run by local people, and some of these businesses are their livelihoods.
Not to say Racine County residents don't know the worth of local business. The last chunk of change of the Venmo Challenge Racine was fundraised and given out in March this year to back that same "support local" idea.
By buying local, you keep money local, you embrace what makes your community unique, create local jobs, nurture the community and can even help the environment, according to Independent We Stand, a "buy local" movement and search directory powered by the German power equipment manufacturer, Stihl.
By buying local, you can take advantage of an artisan's expertise and support a hobby. For example, Caledonia resident Ulisis Santiago has been making handcrafted cowbells in his garage for the past five years. He thinks of his business as his "little hobby" he enjoys alongside his full-time job as engineer technician in the railroad industry.
Art has been a hobby since kindergarten for rug maker Amber Stafford — now she views her business creating custom rugs as a way to relax. Waterford resident Carol Teifer-Searl is "crazy" about creating stuffed animals, especially teddy bears and dogs.
Locally-owned businesses have a vested interest in knowing how to serve their customers. Take former Racine resident Lori Mendelsohn, who works as a dating coach and matchmaker. She strives to get to know clients to help them as best she can, learning about their childhood, parental relationships and their first romantic relationship.
By buying local, you also create more choice. Locally-owned businesses pick the items and products they sell based on what they know customers want. Waterford Bee Company, run by beekeepers Zeke Jackson, Dan Henschel and Shaun Keating, formed their honey and wax product business to create items that have been exposed to the local ecosystem after discovering a shortage.
All of these businesses deserve to survive — so, I hope this holiday season and beyond, you consider purchasing from them.
Christopher Walken thinks we need more of this.
Single, divorced or widowed this Valentine’s Day and wishing you weren’t? Lori Mendelsohn might be able to secure you a relationship by next year’s holiday … or at least get you ready for one. She founded Smart Funny Single in 2019.
Amber Stafford, founder of Makers of We, creates custom rugs and home decor. Designs range from nature landscapes to pets, leaves, human faces, abstract colorful designs, the human body and animals.
Zeke Jackson didn't see many pollinators during a walk in the early days of the pandemic. So, he — and two newfound friends — decided to do something about it.
Carol Teifer-Searl of Waterford has handcrafted about 400 stuffed animals in the last 35 years — bears, dogs, lemurs, rabbits, fennec foxes, elephants, cats, horses, lions and sloths.