5 Racine County confirmed cases of COVID-19; fifth Wisconsin death reported

Five people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services confirmed Monday afternoon. In addition, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Racine County is now at five.

The total count of confirmed cases of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus which is related to SARS, is now 416 in Wisconsin.

The three most recent deaths all occurred in Milwaukee County. The first two deaths were in Fond du Lac and Ozaukee counties.

Between Saturday and Sunday, the number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin rose from 281 to 381.

As of 1:50 p.m. Monday, 7,466 total COVID-19 tests had been completed in Wisconsin, with 7,050 coming back negative, according to DHS.

Milwaukee County still has the highest number of cases. The total count there was 204 cases on Monday, up from 182 cases on Sunday, and 126 on Saturday.

Kenosha County has 12 cases, up from five on Saturday.

Thirty of Wisconsin's 72 counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

