Racine County company fined by OSHA after worker dies from COVID

Quote “Failure to protect workers from the hazards related to coronavirus infection can have serious consequences. Simply having a policy is not enough — employers are obligated to make sure preventive measures are actually being followed in order to protect their employees.” Christine Zortman, Milwaukee area OSHA director

CALEDONIA — A local trailer sales company has been fined by the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration for failing to protect workers from the dangers of COVID-19.

Within one month, 12 of Amston Trailer Sales' workers tested positive for COVID and one 49-year-old worker died as a result, according to OSHA. The person who died, a dispatcher, had been working with the company for about one month before dying as a result of the virus on April 27.

Amston Trailer Sales, 7213 U.S. 41, Caledonia, was fined for a "serious general duty clause violation," totaling $9,557 in penalties, OSHA announced Thursday.

