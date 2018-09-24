RACINE COUNTY — The U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey results for 2017 show a continuation of wages improving and fewer people in the City of Racine and Racine County living with poverty-level wages.
Racine County, which recorded approximately 77,473 households in 2017, saw the following changes in income brackets from 2016 to 2017:
- The number of households earning less than $10,000 decreased to 3,210, a reduction of 1,372 households.
- The number of households earning $15,000 to $25,000 increased to 8,854 households, an increase of 1,029.
- The number of households earning $25,000 to $35,000 decreased to 7,324, a decrease of 1,611.
- The number of households earning $50,000 to $75,000 dropped by 3,348 people, the biggest shift in a single category. In 2017, 13,444 households in the county were recorded in that earning bracket.
- The number of households earning $100,000 to $150,000 and households earning $150,000 to $200,000 saw the biggest increase, gaining 2,867 and 2,095 people respectively. In Racine County, 12,966 households earned between $100,000 to $150,000 and 5,479 households earned between $150,000 and $200,000.
- The county’s median income grew from $55,706 to $60,897.
- The mean income grew from $70,257 to $80,199.
Out of Racine County’s 77,473 households, The City of Racine recorded 30,633 households, a slight increase from 2016. The city also recorded sizable reductions in poverty wages but modest gains at higher income brackets.
- The number of households earning less than $10,000 dropped by 1,350 to 2,088 in 2017. That also means that 65 percent of the households earning less than $10,000 in Racine County are in the City of Racine.
- The number of households earning $25,000 to $35,000 dropped by 945 households to 3,864.
- The number of households earning $35,000 to $50,000 jumped by 1,403 to a total of 5,088 in 2017.
- The number of households earning $150,000 to $200,000 increased by 886 for a total of 1,182 in 2017.
The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Fact Finder provides searchable access to American Community Survey data.
Poverty and ALICE households still struggle
Racine County Jonathan Delagrave sees the latest statistics as a continuation of a trend, though some are benefiting from the economy’s improvement more than others.
“It’s difficult to attribute rising incomes to any one factor, but generally speaking we’ve seen the local economy steadily improve in a variety of aspects, including incomes, property values, employment and business growth,” said Delagrave. “We also acknowledge that too many residents have been unable to share in the region’s success. At the county (government offices), our focus has remained on doing all we can to position residents and businesses for success and ensure everyone can benefit from a strong local economy.”
Rodney Prunty, president of the United Way of Racine County, agreed that economic conditions have improved in Racine County.
But in a commentary published by the Journal Times earlier this month, Prunty wrote about a category of households identified by United Way as Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed or ALICE.
“These households live paycheck to paycheck, may work two or more jobs, and often don’t know where their next meal will come from,” wrote Prunty. “They are one emergency away from financial disaster.”
According to the 2018 United Way ALICE report, the basic cost of living in Racine County is $22,740 for an individual, $68,868 for a family of four. That would require an hourly wage of $11.37 for an individual and $34.43 for a household with two adults.
About 27 percent of the households in Racine County qualified as ALICE households; 55 percent of the households in the City of Racine are either an ALICE household or a household in poverty. Prunty said it’s the highest percentage of any municipality with 20,000 households or more.
State and National stats
The Wisconsin State Journal analyzed the Census’s findings for the state and compared Wisconsin with national trends.
Wisconsin’s median household income rose more than $1,000 to $59,305 in 2017. Twenty-one states had higher median incomes, including Minnesota ($68,388) and Illinois ($62,992), according to estimates released last week.
The national median household income was $61,372.
Wisconsin’s poverty rate was 11.3 percent, statistically unchanged from the previous year and below the national rate of 12.3 percent.
The poverty rate among Wisconsin families was 7.1 percent, down from 7.7 percent last year and 9.2 percent in 2013.
Nationwide household income grew by 1.8 percent after adjusting for inflation, but not everyone enjoyed the same gains. Those in the top 5 percent saw income grow by 3 percent, nearly double the rate of those in the middle.
Those in the bottom 10 percent actually brought home less money last year than they did in 2007, while those in the top 10 percent saw gains of more than 11 percent compared to what they were making before the Great Recession.
There was also a 1.1 percent decline in median earnings for full-time workers, which is likely the result of more people joining the workforce and starting at the bottom of the pay scale, Trudi Renwick, the Census Bureau’s assistant division chief of economic characteristics, told the State Journal.
