Racine County Circuit Court to resume jury trials starting Tuesday

RACINE — Racine County courts are scheduled to resume conducting jury trials on Tuesday subject to practices and procedures outlined in the COVID-19 Circuit Court Safety Plan created by judiciary and county officials, the county announced Friday.
The plan mandates that face coverings be worn by all individuals in the courtroom, including the judge and staff. Social distancing will be strictly enforced and each prospective juror will have their temperature taken via a no-touch thermometer as they enter the courthouse.
In an effort to maintain social distancing of larger groups of jurors, the courts will use Memorial Hall as an alternative courtroom for jury assembly and selection. Similar safety and security protocols will be in place at Memorial Hall, county officials said.
Jury trials have been suspended since March 22, pursuant to a Wisconsin Supreme Court order. Jurors are instructed to pay close attention to their notice of service, which will include an informative letter outlining the plan and procedures undertaken for their safety.
It is anticipated that COVID-19 related issues may be the basis for juror requests to be excused. It will be the policy of court officials to grant reasonable excusals or deferments. However, prior to granting such a request, jurors will be thoroughly advised on the precautionary practices and procedures. Jurors who are symptomatic for COVID-19 will be excused.
Court officials did advise that Jurors will be reminded on the importance of jury trials. Every year there are more than 150,000 jury trials in state courts.
Highlights of the plan include:
- The health of judges and court staff will be monitored daily with use of Centers for Disease Control health screening guidelines.
- Individuals entering court buildings will be subject to screening per CDC health screening guidelines. Anyone exhibiting any symptom outlined in the screening will be required to immediately exit the building.
- Prospective jurors will have their temperatures taken via a no-touch thermometer.
- Judges, court staff and all individuals in the courtroom will be required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and practice appropriate hygiene requirements while in courtrooms.
- Individuals coming to court are strongly encouraged to bring their own face covering with them. Individuals required to appear in court who fail to bring a face covering will be provided one while supplies last.
- Jurors will be provided face coverings, gloves and hand sanitizer as needed.
- Vulnerable populations will be given special accommodations and should contact the court to request such appropriate accommodations.
- Signs will be posted in strategic locations outlining requirements.
- Hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed at strategic locations throughout the court buildings.
- Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, disinfectant spray and paper towels will be placed in a “sanitation station” set up in the courtroom.
- Counsel tables will be cleaned after each hearing and courtrooms deep cleaned daily.
- Plexiglas barriers have been installed where 6 foot social distancing can not be met.
The committee will meet regularly as it monitors the ongoing health situation and will make any necessary adjustments to the plan as needed. For further information, contact the Racine County Clerk of Courts office at 262-633-3333 or via email at rcclerkofcourts@racinecounty.com.
