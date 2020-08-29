Racine County Circuit Court to resume jury trials starting Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine County courts are scheduled to resume conducting jury trials on Tuesday subject to practices and procedures outlined in the COVID-19 Circuit Court Safety Plan created by judiciary and county officials, the county announced Friday.

The plan mandates that face coverings be worn by all individuals in the courtroom, including the judge and staff. Social distancing will be strictly enforced and each prospective juror will have their temperature taken via a no-touch thermometer as they enter the courthouse.

In an effort to maintain social distancing of larger groups of jurors, the courts will use Memorial Hall as an alternative courtroom for jury assembly and selection. Similar safety and security protocols will be in place at Memorial Hall, county officials said.

Jury trials have been suspended since March 22, pursuant to a Wisconsin Supreme Court order. Jurors are instructed to pay close attention to their notice of service, which will include an informative letter outlining the plan and procedures undertaken for their safety.