RACINE COUNTY — These Independence Day celebrations will be held in Racine County (and Oak Creek):

 RACINE July 3: Strike Up the Festivities Block Party: Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, 6-9 p.m. This is a family-friendly event featuring music, games, beverages and food by MM&E BBQ. Proceeds go to 4th Fest of Greater Racine to support the parade and fireworks.

July 4: Independence Day Celebration: Racine’s 87th annual 4th of July Parade steps off at 9 a.m. with pre-parade at 8:30 a.m. at Main and Goold streets. The 2023 theme is “Made in America.” The parade proceeds south on Main Street and then west on 14th Street. It will be broadcast live on Channel 24. Fireworks take place at 8:45 p.m. along the Lake Michigan North Beach shoreline. For more details, go to racine4thfest.org.

 STURTEVANT  July 3: Sturtevant Fireworks: Fireworks show at dusk. Parking on grounds of Fireman’s Park on Charles Street starts at 4 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will be available.

 RAYMOND July 3: RCBO Car, Truck, Bike and Tractor Show: Festival grounds, 2659 S. 76th St., Franksville (enter from Five Mile Road). 4 p.m. Free. Music by Gary Ricchio Project, 4-7 p.m.; Koltrane, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Food. Go to rcbo.club.

July 4: RCBO July 4th Parade: “50 Golden Years.” Children’s parade starts at 12:45 p.m. in Downtown Raymond, all other events follow: Main parade, pie/flower auctions, kids games, tractor pull, cowpie raffle, New Betinnings Petting Zoo, food on grounds, 2659 S. 76th St., Franksville. Elvis entertainer, 3-4 p.m.; Duosonic, 7-11 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. To enter parade, go to rcbo.club.

 BURLINGTON July 4: Fireworks: City of Burlington fireworks begin at dusk.

 UNION GROVE July 4: Union Grove Fourth of July Parade: “Moon Landing, 50th Anniversary,” 9:15 a.m. Parade will assemble in the parking lot of the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. It will travel east on Highway 11 and then north on Highway 45. Kiddie Parade will assemble at 8:45 a.m. at the Graham Public Library parking lot, 12th and Main streets, and go to Village Square Park, down Main Street (Highway 45). The Kiddie Parade will travel ahead of the main parade. More information can be found at https://form.jotform.com/ugchamber/parade.

 WATERFORD July 4: Lions Club of Waterford Independence Day Parade: Children’s parade at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Milwaukee and Main streets proceeding north to Pick n Save; main parade begins at 11 a.m. at Seventh and Main streets. Parade proceeds west on Main Street to Milwaukee Street then north to Trail Side Graded School. Lions will be selling duck raffle pins along the parade route; proceeds help pay for the parade. Drawing will be held Sept. 10 at Lions Club of Waterford Car Show at Cotton Exchange. For parade information, contact Scott Gunderson at 414-581-3157 or go to waterfordlionsclub.org.