Racine County cat capture reaches 112; 16 found dead

RACINE COUNTY — One week after the Wisconsin Humane Society began removing scores of cats from a Racine County hoarder’s house, the number captured and found dead had reached 112.
“We checked traps this morning and removed 17 additional cats, one of which was deceased,” WHS spokeswoman Angela Speed said Thursday afternoon, one week after the mass removal began. “We’re at 112 cats removed from the home, and expect about 10 more. We set new traps today.”
Ninety-six cats have been captured alive, and 16 cats and kittens were found dead, Speed said. A few of the live ones are being treated for medical conditions.
The cats have had to be trapped, day by day, because they have been hiding in the walls and ceilings of the feces-and-urine-saturated house.
The organization is not disclosing the location of the house. The cats’ former owner’s family contacted WHS about the situation, and the owner consented to the capture and removal of the cats. The former owner is now living with family members, Speed said.
WHS announced the ongoing removal Tuesday; by the end of that day, the intake had reached 95. Even at that number, the case had become the largest single animal removal since the organization acquired the former Countryside Humane Society in 2013.
The infamous Orphan Kanine seizure in May 2014 at 1922 Kremer Ave. involved 94 animals. At 112 cats, this case had already exceeded the Orphan Kanines total by 19% as of Thursday afternoon.
Most of the cats are being held at the Racine WHS campus, 2706 Chicory Road.
“Some are available for adoption at this point; others will take much longer to get settled in,” because of their lack of socialization, Speed said Thursday. Those considered unable to be properly socialized will go into WHS’ Working Cat, or barn cat, program.
Anyone interested in adopting should visit the WHS available-cats web page, wihumane.org/adopt?AnimalType=2 People may also call (414) 431-6119.