Local governments are receiving checks from Monsanto in connection to a class action lawsuit regarding water quality.
Racine County has received $2,003,786 and Caledonia has received $634,634. Neither has decided how it will spend the money.
Plaintiffs in the case asserted that Monsanto manufactured a class of industrial chemicals called polychlorinated biphenyls between the 1930s and 1977 that allegedly impaired the environment, including bodies of water.
Monsanto’s best known product was Roundup, a glyphosate-based herbicide, developed in the 1970s. Monsanto was acquired by Bayer in 2018.
Plaintiffs alleged that PCBs are present at sites and public properties, including in stormwater, wastewater systems, water bodies, natural resources, and fish and wildlife, and sought compensatory damages and relief.
Racine County is in the process of reviewing any restrictions that might apply to the money it received and will bring any proposed projects and expenditures to the Board of Supervisors for approval, according to Andrew Goetz, the county’s communications and media relations director.
During that time, the county will hold the money in a segregated account.
Most if not all municipalities that are receiving checks are doing the same, per recommendations from their attorneys, Caledonia Village Attorney Elaine Ekes said.
She recommended Caledonia hold the money during a Village Board meeting Tuesday.
Ekes said there has been little direction from the class administrators about how the settlement money can be used, and that the holding period allows time for any directives that might come from the federal or state level.
Village Administrator Kathy Kasper recommended holding the money for two years, and also recommended setting up a schedule to spend a percentage of it over a period of five years.
