Racine County buildings now require face masks, but no countywide ordinance

While the county does not have a mask ordinance in effect, an administrative order was announced Thursday morning requiring people to wear masks to enter Racine County facilities.

The order was signed into effect by Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, cited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with other heath authorities for entities to "take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and the use of face coverings or masks in public settings."

This order extends a memorandum made by Delagrave on May 20 requiring County employees and contractors to use face masks or coverings while in County facilities and work spaces. The new order asserts that "the use of face coverings may prevent the spread of COVID-19" and that "individuals in need of critical in-person services (e.g., therapy sessions, job center, etc.) at County facilities may otherwise not avail themselves of those services absent a face covering directive."