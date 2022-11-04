Racine County budget passes unanimously

YORKVILLE — This is the second year the county budget has passed with a unanimous vote.

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said he was “very proud” of county government because of this fact.

“What that means is that, you, the County Board, were not tepid in your opinions,” Delagrave said. “You were not tepid in terms of your wanting information, your suggestions.”

The county’s budget was approved at the County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday evening with a 15-0 vote on a resolution pertaining to amendments to the 2023 Racine County Executive Budget and adopting the budget as amended.

Supervisors Nick Demske of District 1, Marcus West of District 6, Jessica Lee Malacara of District 7, Marlo Harmon of District 8, Eric Hopkins of District 9 and Tom Hincz of District 19 were absent from the meeting.

Monetary figures

The budget review process started in February. District 11 Supervisor Robert Miller said he’s happy to often say the County Board should be proud of this process.

“I believe all staff are really involved and committed to delivering services efficiently and effectively,” Miller said. “The best thing about the budget and the most important is that it delivers the services our constituents, our citizens, need and deserve.”

Two amendments were approved by the county’s Finance and Human Resources Committee since the initial budget proposal.

The first amendment was to move $309,832 from Jail Life Insurance to Sheriff Overtime to correct an administrative error. The second amendment was to include a schedule of all county employee salary grades in the informational section of the budget book.

In the 2023 budget, the county is bonding just over $12.8 million in capital, and the total reserve balance is $66.3 million.

The county has cut down on the use of reserves by more than 50%.

Racine County is to once again see its mill rate drop for the eighth consecutive year; the proposed mill rate is $2.88, down from $3.05 last year.

The total general property tax is $58,594,096, up $1,380,909 from last year. The County Schools levy is $405,000, down $2,260 from last year. The Lakeshore Library levy is $3,040,685, unchanged from last year. There is no bridge aid levy, down $11,586 from last year.

Total expenditures are $219,607,811 and the total levy is $62,039,781.

The tax levy has not been approved yet, as a second reading will be at the Nov. 7 County Board meeting.

The budget works to help solve issues of illiteracy, violence and gun violence, illegal street drugs, 911 emergency infrastructure, senior citizen vulnerability, highway projects and county building repairs, among other issues.

Highlights

Some highlights include a plan for a recession, increased mental health services, new technology for the Racine County Jail and Racine County Sheriff’s Office and installing a splash pad in Union Grove.

Delagrave noted during his budget address last month he wanted the plan to have a fiscally conservative outlook with taxpayers remaining at the forefront of the budget.

The county is to spend less in reserves than it typically does, but still make sure the mandated services are just as good as they have been, Delagrave said last month.

For campers and parkgoers, the county is purchasing a log splitter, for splitting logs on-site and selling firewood at campgrounds to reinvest in park operations.

Quarry Lake Park’s building is to be razed and replaced. Pritchard Park is to get additional parking and a redeveloped baseball diamond.

A splash pad is planned for Union Grove, which should provide a recreational opportunity for youth on the west end. The county is going to work with the village to figure out a specific location.

It could be either potentially at Old Settlers Park or potentially on the square on Main Street, pending Village Board and resident input. The process is to begin in January or February.

Delagrave included investments in equipment for law enforcement officers including new ballistic shields, portable radios and two new squad fast ID units that are to help quickly identify suspects in the field, especially along Interstate 94.

The county is also set to allocate funds for a VTAC (Vehicular Tactical Unit) repeater antenna which will help sustain communication in and around the Law Enforcement Center campus during emergencies and times of unrest.

Short-term borrowing is to continue to allow replacement of marked patrol cars, costing $858,000. This budget also includes approximately $326,000 for a control panel replacement in the A-wing of the jail.

The budget also includes the purchase of laser scanners for the Sheriff’s Office that is to allow them to scan drugs for the presence of fentanyl.