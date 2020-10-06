Racine County budget includes new Case Eagle campground, Rails to trails funds, and Quarry Lake Park pavilion

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave presented the proposed 2021 budget Tuesday night, which included plans for new $3.2 million pavilion at Quarry Lake Park, a new campground at Case Eagle Park in Rochester and additional funds for the Rail-to-Trail bike/pedestrian path.

“To say that this has been a challenging year would be an understatement — look no further than the mask I’m wearing and the setup for tonight’s meeting,” said Delagrave in his Tuesday night address to the Racine County Board on the county’s proposed 2021 budget, an advance copy of which was provided to The Journal Times.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has upended everyday life and caused so much heartbreak, not only in our communities but around the world. Facing a pandemic is hard enough on its own. But this year has also brought an economic recession, a long-overdue reckoning on race, and even more political strife. All of us — no matter our age, race, gender or political persuasion — have deeply felt the impact of this turbulent year.”

Delagrave said the issues confronted in 2020 will “be with us for some time to come.”