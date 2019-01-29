RACINE COUNTY — As the county braces for wind chills that haven’t been this low in decades, as low as negative 51 on Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service, public officials are preparing for slick conditions on the roads and any other problems that might pop up as a result of the cold.
David Maack, emergency management coordinator for Racine County, said the county is monitoring the below-zerotemperatures “in the event that we would need outside assistance.”
“We’re disseminating information to our stakeholders and our partners and if we need to react, we’re preparing for that,” Maack said. “The primary issue is going to be the extreme cold, and if you have something like a power outage that would compound the problem.”
Amy Jahn, spokesperson for We Energies, said the utility provider had not experienced any significant recent outages as of Tuesday afternoon, but the company is preparing for the weather by making sure it has enough equipment and personnel.
“Our equipment is made for Wisconsin temperatures,” Jahn said. “Obviously the wind chills that we’re seeing coming up is something we haven’t seen in a long time so we’re ready, we’re prepared if a power outage does occur.”
Jahn said We Energies customers can take some precautions of their own.
“The best thing our customers can do is be prepared,” Jahn said. “They can put together emergency kits if something like a power outage does occur that has flashlights, blankets, etc., in it.”
Although temperatures and wind chills this frigid are far from typical in southeast Wisconsin, they’re not unheard of either. For example, in January 1977, The Journal Times reported temperatures from 12 below to 16 below zero and wind chills of 67 degrees below zero.
County officials advise residents to stay inside during this extreme cold snap.
“People need to stay indoors,” Maack said. “If they’re going outdoors they need to dress appropriately. With these types of wind chills, you can start to see frostbite symptoms within 5 or 10 minutes.”
Maack said hypothermia should also be a concern for residents.
“Check in on family, friends and neighbors, especially those that might fall between the cracks, those that might be more at risk,” Maack said.
Maack said local municipalities are planning to keep an eye on their water mains, which can burst during extreme cold weather.
However, Keith Haas, general manager for the Water Utility for the City of Racine, said water mains usually break because of the frost in the ground. Since the first part of January was mild, the snow could have created enough insulation for the ground to keep the pipes from bursting.
A water main did break Monday outside the Target store near Regency Mall. Crews from the Roto-Rooter company were planning to work throughout Monday night to repair the main. A private contractor was handling that job because the main broke on private property, a Roto-Rooter employee told The Journal Times.
Clearing the roads
The county had plows cleaning the streets until midnight Monday to prepare for the cold.
Julie Anderson, director of Public Works and Development Services for the county, said plows are planning to continue to work throughout the week to clean snow off the roads.
“Our crews were able to get roads as clean as they could get them considering the temperatures were falling and the wind was picking up,” Anderson said. “The roads in this kind of weather, in this temperature, are not going to be perfect. They’re going to be good, but they’re not going to be perfect.”
Anderson said black ice has caused some incidents on the roads, and drivers need to careful while traveling. Black ice is a thin layer of highly transparent and hazardous ice that forms as melting snow refreezes on roads and bridges. The road may appear wet, or look as if there’s no hazard at all.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, black ice tends to occur most commonly overnight and in the early morning as pavement temperatures drop, but the Wisconsin forecast through Friday morning makes black ice a daytime possibility as well. This is due to blowing snow and the potential for shorter-term freeze-thaw cycles, as vehicle exhaust or sunlight heat driving surfaces before bitter winds freeze the moisture.
While crews have been out treating the roads, rock salt typically takes longer to gain effectiveness and melting power in the extreme cold.
Sarah Marquardt, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service based in Sullivan, said the cold is going to continue for at least one more day. She said the temperature with the wind chill on Thursday is expected to be between negative 35 and negative 45, but could move up to around negative 10 throughout the county in the evening.
There is a light at the end of the icy tunnel. Marquardt said that on Friday, the high could be 18 degrees and temperatures are predicted to reach the mid-30s during the weekend.
“The roads in this kind of weather in this temperature are not going to be perfect. They’re going to be good, but they’re not going to be perfect.” Julie Anderson, Racine County director of Public Works and Development Services
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.