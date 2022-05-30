Racine County Board more diverse than ever

YORKVILLE — The Racine County Board is more diverse now than it was at the beginning of the year, and likely more racially diverse than it has ever been before. The board has sworn in who are believed to be the first-ever two Latinas as well as the first black woman in 10 years.

District 7 Supervisor Jessica Lee Malacara and District 10 Supervisor Olga White are believed to be the Racine County Board’s first-ever Latinas. District 8 Supervisor Marlo Harmon is the first black woman on the board in 10 years, following Gaynell Dyess, who served on the board from 1996-2012, and Lesia Hill, who served from 1994-2004.

Of 21 districts represented by the Racine County Board, 11 were on the ballot this spring; voters selected seven newcomers. The 89th session of the board took the oath of office last month.

New faces joining the board were District 3 Supervisor Tom Rutkowski, District 6 Supervisor Marcus West, District 7 Supervisor Jessica Lee Malacara, District 8 Supervisor Marlo Harmon, District 10 Supervisor Olga White, District 20 Supervisor Edward Chart and District 21 Supervisor Taylor Wishau.

‘Elated’ to be on the board

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau estimated in July 2021, Racine County’s racial makeup is 83.3% white, 12% black or African American, 13.6% Hispanic or Latino and 1.3% Asian.

After this election, the county has six representatives of color, making for a board that’s 71.4% white, 14.3% black/African American and 14.3% Hispanic/Latino.

White said she’s “elated” to be a member of the board.

“I love that I’m part of that history and I’m glad I could share this stage with Jessica Malacara,” White said in an email. “My plan is to connect with my constituents and serve the citizens of Racine County.”

When asked if she wants to address any issues that people of color face in particular, she said she would love to see economic growth across the county in all districts.

Harmon said she would like to see the veteran members of the board be open to change and “get with the 21st century.”

She raised questions of if the veteran members are welcoming the new members and if they are able to hear what the new members are saying or asking.

“Will they have to do anything different? Are they able to identify what I’m really interested in seeing?” she asked.

Malacara said that she feels humbled to be elected.

“I ran uncontested but to run in my first election and to have many people supporting me feels amazing,” she wrote in an email. “I feel honored to be one of the first Latinas to be elected to the board. I have looked up to many Latinas in our community who have led the way for me and Olga. I am very proud to be representing our Latino community and the City of Racine.”

She added she’s looking forward to making relationships with other County Board supervisors and learning from them.

“Once I learn how things are run, I can then start to think of how I can make some changes to help continue making Racine County the best,” Malacara said.

Veteran board members’ response

District 18 Supervisor and Board Chairman Thomas Roanhouse said in an email that he welcomes the new supervisors and looks forward to their input in delivering government.

District 11 Supervisor Robert Miller, who has been a supervisor continuously since 1990, said it’s “great” to return to a more diverse board, and having more women “is a definite plus.”

“Anytime we can have more diversity in the decision making process, our outcomes will be better for everyone in Racine County,” Miller said in an email.

District 17 Supervisor Robert Grove noted that, with a more diverse board, it’s more reflective of the county’s population. He also highlighted the fact that the board is diverse in the sense that supervisors have a multitude of different occupations.

“Having different viewpoints is probably always healthy, and having diverse viewpoints probably helps with politics and decision making,” Grove said. “It’s a diverse group, I’ll put it that way.”

District 1 Supervisor Nick Demske said having a more diverse board is “so significant” because not only does the county have black people living in it, there weren’t any black women on the county board a few months ago.

Black women make up 6% of Racine County’s population, but now for the first time in a decade there is a black woman on the board. Similarly, Latinas make up 6.8% of the county population but there has never been a Latina on the board until last month.

He also noted there’s tens of thousands of Hispanic people in the county, many of whom have Spanish as their primary language. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are more than 26,000 Hispanic or Latino people in the county.

“Having this demographic change on the County Board, having more Spanish speaking people on it more than ever hopefully gives people access to representative government in a way they simply haven’t had in the past,” Demske said. “It just makes it so much more possible for community members who wouldn’t be represented, or wouldn’t have anyone to advocate for them otherwise, to have a voice.”

He spoke of District 2 Supervisor Fabi Maldonado’s personal ties to the immigration system, and his ability to speak on that, as he comes from a family of immigrants. Maldonado, first elected in 2018, is believed to be the second-ever Latino on the board.

Demske said having that voice can be “incredibly important for policy health for the community,” but having a more diverse board only means as much as the community makes of it.

“Diversity is a prerequisite for health in any ecology,” he said. “I think that can very much be true in government leadership. Having different life experience can bring perspectives on different vantage points.”

Maldonado said having more diverse people on the board is “a big win in general for people of color in the community.”

“Southeast Wisconsin has a lot of challenges that affect black and brown people,” he said. “I’m very honored to be in the space with my colleagues. The goal now is to bring the voices of black and brown folk, and everybody else in between, to the table. We need to undo injustices that some people are facing in this community.”

In his four years on the board, he said he’s been contacted by citizens for city and school board issues, and many of them speak Spanish to him.

There’s a handful of Spanish speaking representatives in the county. When citizens are able to surpass the language barrier, the government can become more accessible and culturally available, Maldonado said.

Things that may be simple and taken for granted for some may be difficult for others, such as navigating the county’s website, registering to vote or even navigating the criminal justice system.

“Everybody goes through ups and downs, the goal here is not just (to help) the people of color, but everybody,” he said. “My main goal this year is to breathe life into my community and make sure they’re conscious of our political ecosystem.”

