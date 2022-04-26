Racine County Board has not yet decided how to spend most of its ARPA money

The county is still securing a plan how to spend the majority of its American Rescue Plan Act funds.
While it has already been decided how some of the money is to be allocated, the county’s Special ARPA Advisory Committee is expected to meet sometime next month to determine the next steps for how to allocate the rest of its approximate $38 million.
Racine County has focused on three ARPA funding priorities: mental health, water and sewer, and closing the digital divide. The County Board previously authorized premium pay for essential workers, estimated to be approximately $8 million over the duration of the act, and included $4.8 million in ARPA expenses and projects in the 2022 budget.
The county has yet to definitively decide what to do with its remaining $25.7 million.
$22 million has been tentatively set for the three funding priorities, but the County Board has not approved each potential project through the special committee or the budget.
The County Board has also authorized the transfer of $1 million to the United Way of Racine County for the Equity Innovation Fund to aid organizations disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The authorization came at the board’s meeting on Tuesday, April 12.
County Communications and Media Relations Director Andrew Goetz said the county’s next priority to be addressed is mental health.
“Other next steps include authorization of a third-party ARPA administrator,” Goetz wrote in an email, “and continuing to evaluate proposals for ARPA funding.”
Other local governments have already allocated all of the millions they received from the federal government.
Caledonia is spending all of its $2.645 million for a new water tower on a portion of the DeBack Farms Business Park property just south of Four Mile Road and east of Interstate 94.
