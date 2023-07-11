YORKVILLE — The Racine County Board has approved two resolutions relating to farmland.

One resolution accepted the agreement between the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission and Racine County to update the Farmland Preservation Plan and the other asked the State of Wisconsin review and revise its policy on foreign ownership of farmland.

Both were approved by voice vote at the board’s June 27 meeting.

Farmland Preservation Plan updates

The Farmland Preservation Plan updates include more accurate demographic information, identifying and describing the agricultural uses and resources available such as land and infrastructure, and how much development, municipal expansion and highway transportation has occurred, District 17 Supervisor Robert Grove said.

“In 10 years, there’s been a lot of building going on, which would equate to less farmland,” he said.

Wisconsin statutes require counties to adopt a state-certified Farmland Preservation Plan if the county intends to participate in the state’s farmland preservation program.

Racine County adopted the most recent update in 2013, and the state’s Working Lands Initiative requires that that Racine County’s plan be updated and recertified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by the end of 2023.

The county’s plan expires Dec. 31, 2024 and the state granted an extension for the county to continue to participate in the farmland preservation program.

The update will include feedback from citizens advisory committee and will cost the county $30,000, which is being paid for with a state grant.

The updated plan can be certified for up to 10 years.

All municipalities in the county are eligible to participate in the farmland preservation program and 25 farmers or property owners are participating — preserving about 6,000 acres for agricultural purposes.

The participants will receive nearly $400,000 in state tax credits during the next 10 years and certificates of conservation compliance.

Grove said he had two 10-year contracts in Caledonia more than 20 years ago. He was the only participant at the time and Caledonia has since opted out of the plan.

“This is a 10 year contract that you’re signing up for,” Grove said. “A lot could change in 10 years.”

Foreign ownership of farmland revisions

Foreign ownership of farmland has been a nationwide concern in recent years, and state law contains limitations on the purchase of farmland property.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Agricultural Statistics Service, in 2017, there were 611 farms in Racine County and 127,496 acres of farmland.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Wisconsin 2020 State Forest Action Plan, the state has 17 million acres of forest land, about 67% of which is privately owned.

According to the USDA Farm Service Agency’s analysis of Foreign Holdings of U.S. Agricultural Land, as of December 31, 2019, foreign owners held agricultural 476,241 acres of land in Wisconsin.

On December 31, 2020, foreign held agricultural land in Wisconsin has risen to 502,051 acres.

“If this trend persists, it could create unfair competition for aspiring farmers, particularly those who are young and starting out, as they face challenges in purchasing land,” District 21 Supervisor Taylor Wishau said.

Foreign ownership of farmland is a concern for many farmers on the west end, he said.

“While it may not be a significant issue at this time, I’d prefer we be proactive versus reactive,” Wishau said.

In 2021, the US Department of Argriculture, citing lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, announced the investment of more than $4 billion through the Build Back Better initiative “to strengthen the food system, support food production, improved processing, investments in distribution and aggregation and market opportunities.”

The USDA said the food aggregation and distribution system was “stressed during the pandemic due to long shipping distances and lack of investment in local and regional capacity.”

When land is owned by a foreign entity, small scale and beginning farmers can find it difficult to acquire land.

“That would be the fear, that they’re not letting anyone local plant on it,” Grove said. “Who knows what could happen. I think it just needs to be looked at. This issue needs to be brought to people’s attention.”

The board requested that the state, during the next legislative biennium, review and revise its policy on foreign ownership of farmland.

“I believe protecting American farmland from foreign ownership is crucial as it helps ensure food security, preserves domestic control over agricultural resources and supports local farmers and rural economies,” Wishau said. “It can prevent the risks associated with foreign control over essential resources and help maintain self-sufficiency in food production.”

District 12 Supervisor Don Trottier also was concerned.

“We live in America’s heartland, and the family farm is the beating heart of our nation,” Trottier said in an emailed statement. “A farmer’s work not only brings food to our tables, but preserves our culture. Let us maintain this national treasure.”

