RACINE — County leaders have been deciding what to do with the former Brannum Lumber site, vacant for more than a decade, for the last several years. They have made a decision.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced Monday an approximate $25 million expansion of the Behavioral Health Services campus at 1717 Taylor Ave. in Racine that includes a new consolidated mental health service building at 1720 Taylor Ave.

“This building will be home to coordinated, regional, high-quality services that will unite all facets of our behavioral and mental health service team: therapists and providers, law enforcement and emergency personnel, advocates and community stakeholders,” Delagrave said.

Delagrave also requested the Racine County Board of Supervisors approve a $100,000 investment in state-of-the-art laser drug identification technology to better protect law enforcement and first responders.

The county will use American Rescue Plan Act and opioid settlement funds to cover the cost of the new building — however, the money has not formally been committed by the County Board just yet.

The county is working through the fund commitment process for the laser drug identification technology as well, and there is no date set for County Board discussion, according to Racine County Communications and Media Relations Director Andrew Goetz.

Racine County Youth Development and Care Center, a new juvenile detention center that government leaders say will be focused on mental health rather than punishment and incarceration was once proposed near the parcel.

The county purchased the former Brannum Lumber property for $290,000 with the intent of making it a juvenile detention facility — or a parking lot to serve the facility — in July 2020. This proposed development did not advance because of unforeseen environmental costs.

Instead, the Racine County Youth Development and Care Center was approved to be located near the northeast corner of Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road, and is anticipated to break ground in May or June.

Highlights

The new consolidated mental health service building, which is projected to open in late 2024, is planned to deliver top-notch mental health services to residents.

One of the highlights of the new building is its 10-bed residential treatment facility for those in need of 24-hour structured care in a non-hospital environment. There are no other facilities in southeast Wisconsin that offer this type of model, according to the county.

Delagrave emphasized the role this new mental health facility will play in supporting those in need of substance abuse support focused on compassion and support.

Capt. Cary Madrigal of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office mentioned the impact mental health has on individuals encountering law enforcement.

Darren Taylor spoke of his life “spinning out of control” with his own struggles decades ago with drug addiction, law enforcement, jail and lack of treatment.

He said he could barely keep a job, was homeless and contemplated suicide. What helped him stray from that path was seeking treatment.

“From Nov. 20, 1999 to present day, I have not found it necessary to have a drink of alcohol or use a drug,” Taylor said.

Madrigal also spoke of the laser drug identification devices. The county plans to purchase these portable devices to support law enforcement engaged in the battle against illegal drugs, such as synthetic fentanyl.

“To our law enforcement officers: We’ve got your back,” Delagrave said. “Racine County will once again be a trailblazer by being the first in the state to purchase state-of-the-art technology to support our men and women on the front line.”

6 stats that show which teens receive mental health services—and why 6 stats that show which teens receive mental health services—and why 2.4 million teens received specialty mental health services for feelings of depression Teens from low-income households were least likely to receive mental health support Teens in metro and nonmetro areas received mental health support at similar rates Girls were almost twice as likely to receive mental health care as boys Only 6% of Asian American teens received specialized mental health services Of the 82% of LGBTQ+ youth who wanted mental health care in the past year, more than half were unable to get it