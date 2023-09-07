RACINE COUNTY — A bat found in the eastern part of Racine County has tested positive for rabies.

The bat was reportedly found, captured and sent for laboratory testing DATE???

Another bat tested positive for rabies in Racine County in May 2023.

In response, the Racine County Health Division is reminding residents about the dangers of rabies.

In Wisconsin, bats and skunks are the main carriers of rabies, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

While rabies is rare in the United States, the virus