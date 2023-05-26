Gift this article
STURTEVANT — A bat was found to have rabies, the Racine County Public Health Division reported Thursday.
The bat was found in a rural area of the county, captured and sent for laboratory testing.
RCPH investigated, and any animals potentially in contact with the bat have been quarantined and vaccinated as appropriate, according to a news release from the county.
While rabies is rare in the United States, it remains a concern to public health officials as several million U.S. residents are bitten by animal each year.
Rabies is commonly found in bats and other wild animals such as raccoons, foxes, coyotes and skunks.
The rabies virus is usually transmitted through saliva or brain/nervous system tissue. You can only get rabies by coming in contact with these specific bodily fluids and tissues.
Rabies is a fatal disease, but is preventable with the proper treatment.
Those who have get bitten or scratched by an animal should wash the wound immediately with lots of soap and water, and report to a physician, public health department during business hours or 911 after hours.
Racine County Public Health Division issued these reminders:
Keep pets up-to-date on vaccines and keep records of when they were vaccinated. Do not keep wild or exotic animals as pets. Do not handle wild animals. Teach children not to approach strange animals, including others’ pets. Any exposure (bite or non-bite) to bats should be discussed as soon as possible with a physician and reported to the health department. If pets have been in a fight with any wild animals, contact a veterinarian and local health department.
