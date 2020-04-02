Racine County at 40 COVID-19 cases; Gateway donates food, tents appear in hospital parking lot, and more

Seven more people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin, making a total of 31 people, state officials reported Thursday. And Racine County's total number of confirmed cases is up to 40, four times as many cases as there were seven days ago.
Of the 40 cases, 15 are in the City of Racine Health Department's jurisdiction (which includes Elmwood Park and Wind Point), and the other 25 are elsewhere in the county.
According to new data, there are a total of 1,730 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 180 from the 1,550 reported on Wednesday.
Thursday marked the eighth consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100.
“We’re starting to see the number increasing quickly," County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said Wednesday evening during a teleconference of the County Board.
This kind of somewhat rapid increasing is expected, according to various outbreak models.
Keeping the increase as slow as possible is considered essential in order to "flatten the curve" and to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, like what happened in Italy and the Wuhan province of China.
Margaret Gesner of the Central Racine County Health Department said that it's very likely that many more than 40 people in Racine County are carrying the virus without knowing they have it, in part because of how few people are tested.
People who have been hospitalized or work in the medical field are being prioritized for testing, with most of the rest of the public who are showing symptoms being asked to stay home.
“We know there is more community transmission than these numbers show," Gesner said. “That’s why social distancing matters so much."
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services added a new statistic to its daily COVID-19 release Wednesday: the number of patients who are currently hospitalized. As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, 461 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 27% of the total confirmed cases.
Elsewhere in the area, according to DHS, the reported totals are: 67 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 15 in Walworth County; 120 in Waukesha County; and 869 in Milwaukee County.
Local health officials have continued advocating for people who think they might have COVID-19 or who have been exposed to it to set up a virtual care appointment, emphasizing that they should not go to medical care facilities in person.
Health System Hotlines
- Ascension: (833) 981-0711 or go to ascension.org/OnlineCare; use code HOME for a $20 virtual visit
- Advocate Aurora: (866) 443-2584 or advocateaurorahealth.org/virtual-visits
- Froedtert: (414) 805-2000 or froedtert.com/telehealth
Tent time
Advocate Aurora health care facilities across the country, including at the Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, now have their parking lots dotted with tents and mask-wearing medical staff.
The "Emergency Department Overflow Tents" are "part of proactive preparations for a surge of volume in patients who present ... with mild COVID symptoms," Advocate Aurora said.
They are not testing locations. Instead, they are set up to allow medical staff to consult with patients who may be showing COVID-19 symptoms, but still minimize contact between staff and other patients with someone who may be carrying the potentially deadly virus.
By minimizing contact, Aurora said that it will also be able to "conserve personal protective equipment," also known as PPE, the disposable equipment (like masks and gloves) that medical staff need to prevent being exposed to contagious diseases.
Reports from across the country show doctors, nurses and other medical staff using PPE items much longer than they usually would to conserve resources.
Online only
The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced Thursday it will not offer any in-person classes during its summer term, instead moving to online only because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The move affecting more than 300 courses comes after UW-Madison canceled all in-person classes for the spring term and moved them to online. The moves are consistent with what colleges and universities are doing across the country.
Gateway donates food
Gateway Technical College's Kenosha campus donated nearly 400 pounds of food from its culinary arts program to a Kenosha nonprofit to help feed those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Culinary Arts instructor Adam Larkin collected the food from the college’s facilities and dropped it off to the Shalom Center in Kenosha, an organization that serves the low income population of Kenosha County. It included about 100 pounds of assorted cheeses, 15 dozen eggs, 20 pounds of deli ham, 50 pounds of deli turkey, 50 pounds of potatoes and 25 pounds of onions, in addition to other items.
“We understand that, during this time, there are people in our communities in need,” said Terry Simmons, Gateway dean of Protective and Human Services. “We knew that we had food that could not be used for the rest of this semester and started to brainstorm on what the best use for that specific food would be to help others."
Larkin noted that all the food was in its original packaging and was being stored at a safe temperature, which allowed the college to be able to donate it to the center.
National Guard addresses rumors
The Wisconsin National Guard public affairs office dispelled misinformation that has been spreading about the guard's involvement in the COVID-19 response.
The National Guard denied rumors that they are mobilizing to enforce statewide quarantines, staging vehicles and equipment at public locations in the Milwaukee area and are primed to take over a military-enforced shutdown of healthcare facilities and other infrastructure.
The Guard also addressed reports of large trainload of military vehicles moving through Wisconsin, claiming the Guard is moving vehicles into place to enforce quarantines, calling the rumors "patently false."
A still-to-be-determined number of Wisconsin National Guard personnel will serve as poll workers at polling locations throughout the state for the April 7 election due to a lack of staff manning the polls.
Questions on convening
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, has joined her fellow Democrats in calling on the state Legislature's Republican leaders to quickly reconvene the Assembly and Senate to pass legislation related to the COVID-19 response.
"Wisconsinites can’t wait," Neubauer said in a statement Thursday. “Wisconsin families, workers, and small businesses urgently need our support. We must act now."
On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, reiterated that they had been waiting for the federal government's rollout of stimulus funds before the state takes action.
Last week, President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package that had strong bipartisan support.
Vos and Fitzgerald have said they are working on a package that includes eliminating the unemployment waiting period, but Democrats — led by Gov. Tony Evers — have said they need to be moving faster. That starts with reconvening the Legislature.
On Wednesday, Evers introduced a second legislative package dealing with the coronavirus, which includes hundreds of millions in relief for health care providers, taxpayers, low-income families and small businesses, among others.
Evers and Republicans so far have been unable to agree on emergency measures after the governor introduced a more than $700 million proposal last week.
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said it’s possible much of the two legislative packages proposed by the governor could be paid for through the $2 billion in stimulus funding Wisconsin is set to receive from the federal government.
The state doesn’t yet know whether all of Evers’ proposals will be reimbursed by the stimulus. Still, the governor is asking the Legislature to act now. It could be a month before the state receives the stimulus funds.
Republicans are skeptical of the cost, and are highly unlikely to pass the two packages in full. Earlier this week, they told Evers to go ahead and spend money on protective equipment, such as face masks, on his own.
