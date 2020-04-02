Racine County at 40 COVID-19 cases; Gateway donates food, tents appear in hospital parking lot, and more

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Seven more people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin, making a total of 31 people, state officials reported Thursday. And Racine County's total number of confirmed cases is up to 40, four times as many cases as there were seven days ago.

Of the 40 cases, 15 are in the City of Racine Health Department's jurisdiction (which includes Elmwood Park and Wind Point), and the other 25 are elsewhere in the county.

According to new data, there are a total of 1,730 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 180 from the 1,550 reported on Wednesday.

Thursday marked the eighth consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100.

“We’re starting to see the number increasing quickly," County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said Wednesday evening during a teleconference of the County Board.

This kind of somewhat rapid increasing is expected, according to various outbreak models.

Keeping the increase as slow as possible is considered essential in order to "flatten the curve" and to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, like what happened in Italy and the Wuhan province of China.