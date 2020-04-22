Racine County asks for more public health department funding amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave on Wednesday called for more state funding for local public health departments to battle the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

By state law, local health departments are charged with performing communicable disease investigations and promptly taking all measures necessary to prevent, suppress and control communicable disease, such as case investigation and contact tracing.

“Our health departments have worked tirelessly to protect our communities and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus in Racine County," Delagrave said. "Ensuring health departments are properly funded is crucially important for the safety of our residents."

Given the experience in disease investigation — as well as long-standing relationships with local health care providers, law enforcement, schools, long-term care facilities, and other partners — officials believe the COVID-19 response is best performed and funded at the local level.

Local officials, including the Central Racine County Board of Health, have asked that a greater allocation of state money geared toward battling COVID-19 be allocated to local health departments.

"We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with state officials in the battle against COVID-19," Delagrave said.

