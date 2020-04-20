Racine County arranging housing for COVID-19 isolation

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County has partnered with hotels throughout the county to establish housing for those most at risk of contracting COVID-19 and for those who have been infected and lack stable housing.
Essential workers, such as health care professionals and first responders, have the option to stay in hotels if they do not want to live in their homes and risk spreading the virus to members of their household. This could be particularly applicable to workers who live with individuals with medical conditions that put them at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19.
Another group that will have access to these shelters are patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, have been referred for isolation, do not require hospitalization and lack stable housing, either because they are temporarily displaced, are homeless or just do not have anywhere safe to go and shelter in place.
County Executive Jonathon Delagrave stated that this initiative was put in place in part to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus at other shelters, such as at Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, 2000 DeKoven Ave., Racine’s principal facility for the homeless.
Safe isolation
Racine County Human Services Director Hope Otto said for the most part, placement in the shelters will be voluntary, though some enforcement may be required. So far, county law enforcement has not had to actively enforce the state’s “Safer at Home” directive, according to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.
The shelters will be isolated, meaning no visitors will be permitted, but there will still be people checking on patients with the virus. Staff and volunteers, including those from faith-based organizations, will be trained by health organizations on how to check in on these individuals in case their symptoms worsen and they require hospitalization. They are also being trained on how to keep themselves from contracting the virus during these check-ins.
The shelters for confirmed patients and first responders will be separate. Otto said that if a first responder becomes ill with COVID-19, they may have to move to one of the shelters for ill patients, or they could remain in their current shelter, depending their ability to isolate.
Planning for potential overflow
The county is also is making arrangements to have Racine County hospitals use the Wisconsin Emergency Operations Center at State Fair Park in West Allis house patients if Racine County hospitals reach capacity.
Delagrave stressed that this is a contingency plan.
“It is there just in case but right now we do have capacity in our health care system,” said Delagrave. “We are in no way saying we are expecting a huge surge; we are planning for if there’s a surge.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
