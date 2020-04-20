Racine County arranging housing for COVID-19 isolation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County has partnered with hotels throughout the county to establish housing for those most at risk of contracting COVID-19 and for those who have been infected and lack stable housing.

Essential workers, such as health care professionals and first responders, have the option to stay in hotels if they do not want to live in their homes and risk spreading the virus to members of their household. This could be particularly applicable to workers who live with individuals with medical conditions that put them at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

Another group that will have access to these shelters are patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, have been referred for isolation, do not require hospitalization and lack stable housing, either because they are temporarily displaced, are homeless or just do not have anywhere safe to go and shelter in place.

County Executive Jonathon Delagrave stated that this initiative was put in place in part to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus at other shelters, such as at Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, 2000 DeKoven Ave., Racine’s principal facility for the homeless.

Safe isolation