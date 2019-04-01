RACINE COUNTY — Caledonia Police officers can now wear kilts. The Packers will play a preseason game at Horlick Field. And Real Racine is offering Racine County-scented candles.
But not really.
Local organizations took to Facebook to get in the spirit of April Fools' Day on Monday.
A Caledonia Police Department Facebook post stated that Caledonia Police Chief Daniel Reilly was reviewing and updating general department policies and had decided to allow officers to wear dress kilts with their uniforms.
"With the history of Caledonia involving the naming of the community for the Latin name for Scotland, the department will allow officers to wear a dress kilt, hose and flash," the post said.
The post went on to list the conditions in which kilts would be allowed, including that the tartan had to be "modern Caledonia." The post also said that henceforth officers would only patrol in Toyota Highlanders and instead of sirens, the squads would play an all-bagpipes rendition of "Scotland the Brave."
Packers in Racine
The Racine Raiders shared a mock press release stating that the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears would play a preseason game at Horlick Field this summer.
“Horlick Field is a treasure for the NFL as one of the few remaining active football stadiums from the league’s early history,” someone purporting to be NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the fake release. “It has a lot of great history and we want to help ensure it remains a bastion of football for the future.”
Racine, in fact, was home to one of the charter teams of the NFL, the Racine Legion, which existed from 1922-1924.
Organizers of the Franksville Craft Beer Garden at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park announced on Monday that they were partnering with MillerCoors to launch an exclusive line of craft beers this summer.
Flavors include: Not your Mama's Lite Beer, which was said to be "a lighter version of Miller Lite"; LMWBeer, which uses "unfiltered Lake Michigan Water"; and Miller Harvest, which "uses corn syrup directly after harvest," a play on the ongoing advertising feud and legal battle between MillerCoors and Anheuser-Busch.
RealScents
While some pranksters post on social media, and do nothing more, some like to be a bit more involved with their tomfoolery.
For example, the staff at Real Racine announced that they were launching a new line of Racine scented candles, called “RealScents.” Real Scents aromas included: “Fresh Baked Kringle,” “North Beach Coastal Breeze,” “County Fair Country Air,” and “Frank Lloyd Wright Terra Cotta Brick.”
“Immerse yourself in a line of new fragrances to light in your home. RealScents offers specialized candles that tap into a real experience of visiting Racine County through scents that can remind you of America's Kringle Capital,” Real Racine stated in the web posting promoting its "new products," which bore a strong resemblance to Sc Johnson's Glad candles.
Real Racine followers quickly realized the joke and one person commented on Facebook that a kringle candle would “kill my diet.”
At the bottom of the special prank web page it reads “April Fool’s! — but we do like your enthusiasm for Racine County.”
“It was a couple weeks of planning and a few hours designing the label and landing page,” said Brianna Wright, social media manager for Real Racine. “We love having a little fun while being able to show off everything awesome about Racine County.”
Real Racine CEO Dave Blank said staff at the county's tourism promotion agency did not receive any negative comments about their April Fools gag.
“But it’s engaging the people, which is what we want to do on social media,” Blank said.
