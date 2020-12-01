Racine County: 'Alarming' records for COVID deaths, new cases, positive tests in November

Statewide

Statewide, another daily death record was set Tuesday with 107 deaths from COVID-19 being reported, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services; the old one-day record was 104 deaths, set on Nov. 24.

Also Tuesday, the 7-day rolling average for new cases fell to 3,905; although that average is triple the numbers that were being reported prior to mid-September, it’s actually the lowest average reported since the end of October.

“We’ve gotten into a cadence that is way too high,” Palm said of the growing totals of new cases and deaths.

“There’s so many cases,” added Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin’s chief medical officer.

Still, Tuesday’s triple-digit death toll might not tell the whole story: Although the 7-day rolling average for coronavirus deaths in Wisconsin remains much higher now than it was from March through September (when the average was never more than 15 deaths per day), the rolling average has dropped from about 50 per day from late October through mid-November down to just more than 40 deaths per day from late November into Tuesday.

Of that drop, Palm said people should “wait and see” rather than jump to conclusions that COVID-19 is becoming less prevalent in Wisconsin.