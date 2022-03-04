Racine County accepting applications from nonprofits for emergency food and shelter federal funds

RACINE COUNTY — Nonprofit agencies can apply for county funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the area.

Racine County has been awarded $282,304 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program. Racine County has annually received funds like these since 1983.

Once awarded to nonprofits, those funds are then allocated to individuals or families.

“These funds assist families and individuals who need to fulfill basic needs for themselves and their families and did not have the resources at the time or had faced an unexpected crisis,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave stated in a release.

In Racine County, funds are distributed to eligible agencies by a local board consisting of representatives from the Racine County Executive’s office, City of Racine, American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, Racine/Kenosha Community Action, National Council of Churches, United Way of Racine County, Catholic Charities, AFL-CIO Central Labor Council, Racine County Food Bank and a person who was formerly a recipient of emergency services. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds under this phase of the program.

Local organizations selected to receive funds must:

Be a nonprofit

Have an accounting system and conduct an annual audit,

Practice

nondiscrimination,

Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and or shelter programs,

Have a voluntary board,

Must not be barred from receiving federal funds

Applications for funds will be available until March 10 at:

The Racine County Human Services Department, 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

The Western Racine County Service Center located at 1072 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Applications must be returned to either of these locations only and must be received there no later than 4:30 p.m. on March 11. No exceptions will be made.

Further information on the program may be obtained by contacting Sarah Fraley of the Racine County Human Services Department at 262-638-7777.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0