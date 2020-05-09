Racine County 4-H donates dairy to food banks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County 4-H Junior Leaders Association, made up of youth in seventh grade to the first year of college, were looking for community service projects to do this spring.

Typically, the projects are hands-on, in-person projects, but with the coronavirus pandemic they had some difficulties with planning.

Racine County 4-H youth and volunteers wanted to respond to the recent events around the country in which milk and other agricultural products have gone to waste due the closing of restaurants and schools.

Farms across the U.S. are having to destroy tens of millions of pounds of perfectly fine food that they can no longer sell because of the supply chain disruption during the pandemic.

Some of the 4-H members’ families are dairy farmers who are faced with the same issues.

“The crisis between the supply and demand and the prices of pork and beef and everything are going up astronomically, but the farmers are not getting paid even when it’s worse,” said Kathy Ehrhart, secretary of the Racine County 4-H Board of Directors. Her son Kevin is president of the Junior Leaders Association on the Board of Directors.