Racine County 4-H donates dairy to food banks

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County 4-H Junior Leaders Association, made up of youth in seventh grade to the first year of college, were looking for community service projects to do this spring.
Typically, the projects are hands-on, in-person projects, but with the coronavirus pandemic they had some difficulties with planning.
Racine County 4-H youth and volunteers wanted to respond to the recent events around the country in which milk and other agricultural products have gone to waste due the closing of restaurants and schools.
Farms across the U.S. are having to destroy tens of millions of pounds of perfectly fine food that they can no longer sell because of the supply chain disruption during the pandemic.
Some of the 4-H members’ families are dairy farmers who are faced with the same issues.
“The crisis between the supply and demand and the prices of pork and beef and everything are going up astronomically, but the farmers are not getting paid even when it’s worse,” said Kathy Ehrhart, secretary of the Racine County 4-H Board of Directors. Her son Kevin is president of the Junior Leaders Association on the Board of Directors.
“Some of our families have real direct connections with that, direct experiences with that. A lot of our 4-H-ers are very rooted in agriculture,” she said. They also just wanted to help families in need.
So, members of Racine County 4-H gathered dairy products and other goodies and delivered them to food banks last month on April 24. Ehrhart helped coordinate the efforts.
The donations
Kwik Trip donated 100 gallons of milk, 100 pounds of butter and $100 worth of string cheese to the 4-H efforts. The 4-H junior leaders bought $300 worth of cheese from the business, so with the donation there was a total of 100 packages of cheese.
Yorkville-based Ray Alderman & Sons, Inc., a dairy distributor, donated yogurt, sour cream, cottage cheese, French onion dip and snack bars.
A 4-H assembly line made up of a small number of members placed the products into reusable shopping bags. The bags were purchased and donated by Newholm Ag Services.
Ray Alderman & Sons, Inc. also loaned a refrigerated Dean's truck and had a driver help deliver the food.
The dairy care packages were given to about 35 families at the Union Grove Area Food Bank. The food bank had a stash of apples and paper products on hand so those were added to the bags.
The paper products came from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Racine County Dairy Promotions and included dairy nutrition information, recipes, pencils and bookmarks for kids.
Six 4-H members helped in person, but the entire 4-H group was invited to participate by creating greeting cards that were dropped off by 4-H members.
“Normally, what 4-Hers like to do is be directly involved, you know, physically help. We can’t do that right now,” Ehrhart said. “They wanted to do what they could to try and help the community.”
The handmade cards were placed into each care package and cards incorporated some facts about the Wisconsin dairy industry. They were very creative, Ehrhart said, and the main sentiment of the cards was to show 4-H support for the recipient families and agriculture.
Ehrhart said about 100 cards were given out. “They put a lot of effort into them and it was a nice sentimental touch,” she said.
The delivery
By referral only, families in need were invited to stop by Union Grove Area Food Bank for an hour time slot. Many stayed in their cars and did a drive-thru. 4-H volunteers had gloves and masks on and tried keeping social distance as best as possible.
The remaining dairy products were taken to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin Food Pantry in Racine.
And the remaining cash that was supposed to be spent on buying more dairy products — because the majority of products were donated by businesses instead — was donated to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin Food Pantry.
“Right now, people are not able to give donations like normal. Businesses are suffering, families and organizations are all suffering,” Ehrhart said.
