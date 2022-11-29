 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine County

Racine County 2023 levy officially approved

YORKVILLE — When the 2023 Racine County budget passed with a unanimous vote in early November, the tax levy had not yet been approved.

Jonathan Delagrave signs budget

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave signs the 2023 county budget after it is passed by the County Board on Tuesday, Nov. 2, with a unanimous vote.

A second reading regarding the tax levy occurred at the Nov. 7 County Board meeting; a resolution setting the tax levy at $62,039,781 for 2022 to be collected in 2023 was approved by a majority voice vote. The projected figure from when the budget passed remains unchanged.

Total expenditures are $219,607,811.

The following amounts are to be levied upon the taxable property of Racine County in the year 2022 to be collected in 2023:

People are also reading…

  • Handicapped schools: $405,000.
  • Lakeshore library: $3,040,685.
  • County bridge aid: $0.
  • Debt service: $8,373,300.
  • Other county tax: $50,220,796.
  • General county tax: $58,594,096.

The mill rate, which is expected to be $2.888 for every $1,000 of assessed property value, is also unchanged from when the budget passed. 2023 then will mark the eighth consecutive year in which Racine County mill rates have dropped, down from $3.05 in 2022.

In 2023, the owner of a property assessed at $150,000 would pay $433.20 in property taxes to the county.

The county didn’t receive any requests for bridge aid from municipalities this year, which caused the $0 bridge aid levy, down $11,586 from last year.

“We continue to see the tax rate decrease even in an inflationary environment,” said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave in a statement. “The taxpayers should be proud of how we are watching every dime spent while delivering highly effective services many of which are directed to those most in need.”

Reporter

Rachel Kubik covers Racine County government for The Journal Times as well as eastern municipalities such as Caledonia and Wind Point. She is the senior reporter and a frequent page editor. Follow her on Twitter @Rachel_Kubik.

