RACINE — Spring is in the air, but a little bit of winter is still on the ground.

The golf course at the Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave., is usually open at this point of the year, but the late snow the county received two weeks ago put those plans on hold.

Randy Ehlert, sales and marketing director for the RCC, said that the course can’t open until all the frost is melted.

Staff members are walking the course, clearing it of rocks, branches and other debris to prepare it for the golfers returning for the season.

If the forecast remains sunny and snow doesn’t return, the course might open in the beginning of April.

In the meantime, members of the club can warm up their game (and themselves) at the Ray Billows Lodge, a state-of-the-art driving range with six virtual ranges, four virtual sports simulators, and a full bar and kitchen.

“Best wedge I’ve hit in two years,” John Shannon said while practicing Tuesday at the lodge

The lodge opened last August as a year-round location for members like Shannon and Bendt Bendtsen III to use when the course is closed.

“It’s a beautiful set-up,” said Bendtsen, who played professional golf about 15 years ago and still plays in city events. “I can’t think of anything better. It’s really spectacular.”

