Racine cops can have beards and tattoos now. Why couldn’t they before?
Racine cops can have beards and tattoos now. Why couldn’t they before?

Sgt. Chad Melby poses in front of the Racine Police Department. He's wearing a short-sleeve uniform, which he has only been allowed to do since October, when the RPD started allowing officers to have visible tattoos.

 ADAM ROGAN,

RACINE — Chad Melby says his tattoos, a sleeve of skulls down his left arm and one depicting his dog Dozer (a retired K-9 officer) on his right forearm, have helped him as a cop.

“I’ve never had a negative tattoo comment about my tattoos while out working,” Melby, a 12-year veteran of the Racine Police Department who is now a sergeant. “It makes me approachable. I’m more than just a guy in a uniform.”

Sgt. Chad Melby got a tattoo honoring his former K-9 officer partner, Dozer, on his right forearm. Dozer is now enjoying retirement in Kenosha, and Melby is enjoying showing off his ink after the Racine Police Department revoked its ban on visible tattoos.

For most of his career, though, he hasn’t been able to show off his ink. The RPD used to have a policy that officers had to keep their tats covered. That was a bother for officers like Melby, who would have to wear sleeves, even on hot summer days.

He’s also recently started growing a beard. That wasn’t allowed until recently either.

The change in tattoo policy was partially to appease a younger generation, partially to make recruiting easier and partially because of a changing culture that’s become more accepting of people with tattoos.

“The younger generation: It seems like everybody and their mom and tattoos,” said Lt. Adam Malacara, who has a Spartan helmet with a thin blue line on his left bicep.

Approximately three in 10 Americans have at least one tattoo in 2019, a quick increase from 21% in 2012, according to a poll conducted by the market-research company Ipsos. That’s a far cry from the number reported by Life Magazine in 1936, when only 6% of the American population had a tattoo.

Sgt. Scott Melby's left arm is covered in skull tattoos. He used to have to cover up the art on his arm, per Racine Police Department policy, but that prohibition was relaxed in October.

“We couldn’t effectively recruit. People would come up to us at job fairs, and we’d have to tell them they can’t have any visible tattoos,” Malacara said. “We knew we were losing good recruits because of that.”

Widening the recruitment pool is especially important nowadays. Almost two-thirds of American police forces, including Racine’s, report the number of applications they receive is declining. “We’re in dire need of recruits, like almost everyone,” Malacara said.

The freedom to get tatted also boosts morale, Malacara said.

It’s a similar story with facial hair.

Beards were allowed back in 1998, but then were banned again later. One significant concern was that gas masks wouldn’t fit over a beard. With the masks the department has now, they fit just as well over well-kept beards than they do over a face that is cleanshaven.

There still are limits on both freedoms. Tattoos can’t have vulgar images or language, and beards can’t be longer than an inch.

“It has to be tapered, well-groomed, natural hair color and there can’t be any crazy designs,” Malacara explained.

Melby isn’t sure how he feels about his beard right now. He just knows that he hasn’t been allowed to have one for more than a decade. He had to try it out.

The pilot period for growing beards ends in 2020, at which point the department will have to decide if beards will be permanently allowed.

Other departments

Rules for law enforcement officers vary across southeastern Wisconsin.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies can have tattoos, but they can only have goatees and moustaches shorter than a quarter-inch. In November and December, however, full beards were encouraged, since deputies were allowed to partake in “No Shave November and December” if they donated at least $50 to the Women’s Resource Center. All told, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that nearly $3,000 was raised.

Schmaling said he decided to start allowing beards after he noticed how many retired guys started growing them post-retirement.

The Burlington Police Department, on the other hand, still bans beards. Visible tattoos are allowed, but “must not detract from a professional appearance” and must be “deemed appropriate by the Chief of Police,” Police Chief Mark Anderson said.

TMJ4 reported that Milwaukee police offices can have beards and visible tattoos. The Franklin Police Department is more strict: officers can grow moustaches, but beards are banned and tats are covered up.

Worldwide

Racine is far from the only law enforcement agency that has dropped its visible tattoo prohibition.

The U.S. Air Force stopped enforcing its “25-percent rule” in February 2017, which had prohibited airmen and airwomen from having tattoos that covered more than 25% of any exposed body part.

Scotland Yard — the largest police force in Britain, based in London — revoked its ban on tattoos for similar reasons as Racine: to attract more recruits.

The New York Police Department ended up having a now-revoked “no-beard policy” being ruled unconstitutional last year after a Sunni-Muslim officer was suspended without pay for refusing to trim his beard, which he grew for religious reasons.

According to reporting from NBC News, the NYPD had banned beards “because they interfered with wearing gas masks. The updated policy says members with a religious accommodation or medical exemption to grow facial hair are ineligible to receive training or certification in the use of a tight-fitting air purifying respirator. As a result, they cannot be assigned to a unit or position that requires use of such a device.”

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling

Schmaling

 ADAM ROGAN,
Sgt. Adam Malacara

Malacara
