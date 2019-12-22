Racine cops can have beards and tattoos now. Why couldn’t they before?

RACINE — Chad Melby says his tattoos, a sleeve of skulls down his left arm and one depicting his dog Dozer (a retired K-9 officer) on his right forearm, have helped him as a cop.

“I’ve never had a negative tattoo comment about my tattoos while out working,” Melby, a 12-year veteran of the Racine Police Department who is now a sergeant. “It makes me approachable. I’m more than just a guy in a uniform.”

For most of his career, though, he hasn’t been able to show off his ink. The RPD used to have a policy that officers had to keep their tats covered. That was a bother for officers like Melby, who would have to wear sleeves, even on hot summer days.

He’s also recently started growing a beard. That wasn’t allowed until recently either.

The change in tattoo policy was partially to appease a younger generation, partially to make recruiting easier and partially because of a changing culture that’s become more accepting of people with tattoos.

“The younger generation: It seems like everybody and their mom and tattoos,” said Lt. Adam Malacara, who has a Spartan helmet with a thin blue line on his left bicep.