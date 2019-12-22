Racine cops can have beards and tattoos now. Why couldn’t they before?

RACINE — Chad Melby says his tattoos, a sleeve of skulls down his left arm and one depicting his dog Dozer (a retired K-9 officer) on his right forearm, have helped him as a cop.
“I’ve never had a negative tattoo comment about my tattoos while out working,” Melby, a 12-year veteran of the Racine Police Department who is now a sergeant. “It makes me approachable. I’m more than just a guy in a uniform.”
For most of his career, though, he hasn’t been able to show off his ink. The RPD used to have a policy that officers had to keep their tats covered. That was a bother for officers like Melby, who would have to wear sleeves, even on hot summer days.
He’s also recently started growing a beard. That wasn’t allowed until recently either.
The change in tattoo policy was partially to appease a younger generation, partially to make recruiting easier and partially because of a changing culture that’s become more accepting of people with tattoos.
“The younger generation: It seems like everybody and their mom and tattoos,” said Lt. Adam Malacara, who has a Spartan helmet with a thin blue line on his left bicep.
Approximately three in 10 Americans have at least one tattoo in 2019, a quick increase from 21% in 2012, according to a poll conducted by the market-research company Ipsos. That’s a far cry from the number reported by Life Magazine in 1936, when only 6% of the American population had a tattoo.
“We couldn’t effectively recruit. People would come up to us at job fairs, and we’d have to tell them they can’t have any visible tattoos,” Malacara said. “We knew we were losing good recruits because of that.”
Widening the recruitment pool is especially important nowadays. Almost two-thirds of American police forces, including Racine’s, report the number of applications they receive is declining. “We’re in dire need of recruits, like almost everyone,” Malacara said.
The freedom to get tatted also boosts morale, Malacara said.
It’s a similar story with facial hair.
Beards were allowed back in 1998, but then were banned again later. One significant concern was that gas masks wouldn’t fit over a beard. With the masks the department has now, they fit just as well over well-kept beards than they do over a face that is cleanshaven.
There still are limits on both freedoms. Tattoos can’t have vulgar images or language, and beards can’t be longer than an inch.
“It has to be tapered, well-groomed, natural hair color and there can’t be any crazy designs,” Malacara explained.
Melby isn’t sure how he feels about his beard right now. He just knows that he hasn’t been allowed to have one for more than a decade. He had to try it out.
The pilot period for growing beards ends in 2020, at which point the department will have to decide if beards will be permanently allowed.
Other departments
Rules for law enforcement officers vary across southeastern Wisconsin.
Racine County Sheriff’s deputies can have tattoos, but they can only have goatees and moustaches shorter than a quarter-inch. In November and December, however, full beards were encouraged, since deputies were allowed to partake in “No Shave November and December” if they donated at least $50 to the Women’s Resource Center. All told, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that nearly $3,000 was raised.
Schmaling said he decided to start allowing beards after he noticed how many retired guys started growing them post-retirement.
The Burlington Police Department, on the other hand, still bans beards. Visible tattoos are allowed, but “must not detract from a professional appearance” and must be “deemed appropriate by the Chief of Police,” Police Chief Mark Anderson said.
TMJ4 reported that Milwaukee police offices can have beards and visible tattoos. The Franklin Police Department is more strict: officers can grow moustaches, but beards are banned and tats are covered up.
Worldwide
Racine is far from the only law enforcement agency that has dropped its visible tattoo prohibition.
The U.S. Air Force stopped enforcing its “25-percent rule” in February 2017, which had prohibited airmen and airwomen from having tattoos that covered more than 25% of any exposed body part.
Scotland Yard — the largest police force in Britain, based in London — revoked its ban on tattoos for similar reasons as Racine: to attract more recruits.
The New York Police Department ended up having a now-revoked “no-beard policy” being ruled unconstitutional last year after a Sunni-Muslim officer was suspended without pay for refusing to trim his beard, which he grew for religious reasons.
According to reporting from NBC News, the NYPD had banned beards “because they interfered with wearing gas masks. The updated policy says members with a religious accommodation or medical exemption to grow facial hair are ineligible to receive training or certification in the use of a tight-fitting air purifying respirator. As a result, they cannot be assigned to a unit or position that requires use of such a device.”
My Wisconsin Tattoo – KaLee Henderson
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Jonathan Jenkins (artist)
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Cory Frieberg
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Emily Scharf
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Valerie Secaur
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Josh Kriesel
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Michelle Messer
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Weston Tran
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Weston Tran
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Weston Tran
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Angela Hall
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Joe Stein
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Karel Wardlow
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Pat Wood
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Amanda Repyak
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Richelle Wagner
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Rip
Subject: Josh "Rip" (recording artist and DJ). Tattoo artist: Stripe Mike at Ultimate arts Tattoo, Madison. "I’m originally from IL but came to WI almost 10 years ago. Didn’t think I’d originally stay, but after enjoying many life changing experiences and Wisconsin taking me in and showing me and my career a LOT of love!"
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Rhiannon (artist)
Subject: not given. Tattoo artist: Rhiannon at Capitol City Tattoo, Madison.
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Wes Broske (artist)
Subject: Josh. Tattoo artist: Wes Broske at Blue Lotus, Madison.
My Wisconsin Tattoo – Julia Alberts
Subject: Julia Alberts. Tattoo artist: not given.
My Wisconsin tattoo – Tad Ceplina
My Wisconsin tattoo – Myriah Hrdlicka
Subjects: Elijah Toler (left), Nikki Hollis (top right), Myriah Hrdlicka (bottom right). Tattoo artist: not given. "It was just this past week that myself and two of my best friends decided to put it down in ink!"
My Wisconsin tattoo – Alissa Douglass (artist)
Subject: not given. Tattoo artist: Alissa Douglass at Shade Medical and Creative Tattoo, Madison.
My Wisconsin tattoo – Pete Herg (artist)
Subject: Kevin. Tattoo artist: Pete Herg of Strength Saints and Sinners Tattoo, Milwaukee.
My Wisconsin tattoo – Alissa Douglass (artist)
Subject: not given. Tattoo artist: Alissa Douglass at Shade Medical and Creative Tattoo, Madison.
My Wisconsin tattoo – Alissa Douglass (artist)
Subject: not given. Tattoo artist: Alissa Douglass at Shade Medical and Creative Tattoo, Madison.
My Wisconsin tattoo – Cory Correia (artist)
Thanks @tyhearty @cjfons @stevem43 for trusting me with your asses today!!!! If you see these dudes around, give em a good spanking😃🎉🤙🏾 #uwmadison #madison #madisontattoo #madisontattooing #wisconsin #wisconsintattoo #wisconsintattooshop #wisconsintattooartist #asstattoo #asses #dudes #dudesnightout
Subjects: Tyler Hartmann, Chris Fons and Steve McLean. Tattoo artist: Cory Correia of Colt's Timeless Tattoos, Madison.
My Wisconsin tattoo – Wes Ellery and Katelynn Gordon
My Wisconsin tattoo – Carley and Maddie Churches
My Wisconsin tattoo – Lauren Monteen
Subject: Lauren Monteen. Tattoo artist: Dragz at West Fourth Tattoo in New York.
My Wisconsin tattoo – Jes Strickler (artist)
Subject: not given. Tattoo artist: Jes Strickler of Iron Quill Tattoo, Madison.
My Wisconsin tattoo – Daniela Imig
My Wisconsin tattoo – Allen McCord
My Wisconsin tattoo – Caitlin Hellenbrand
My Wisconsin tattoo – Emelye S
Subjects: Emelye S. (right) and friend. Tattoo artist: unknown at Wicked Ink in Neenah.
My Wisconsin tattoo – Miranda Malone
My Wisconsin tattoo – Jesse Romaker
My Wisconsin tattoo – Jordan Egli
My Wisconsin tattoo – Bruce "Moose" Johnson
My Wisconsin tattoo – Austin
My Wisconsin tattoo – Michael Werth
My Wisconsin tattoo – Bonnie Stickel
My Wisconsin tattoo – Samantha Yager
My Wisconsin tattoo – Dani Edelburg
My Wisconsin tattoo – Sarah Kowalke
My Wisconsin tattoo – Keith Schmidt
My Wisconsin tattoo – Alicia Russell
My Wisconsin tattoo – CJ Olson
My Wisconsin tattoo – Jordann Egbers
My Wisconsin tattoo – Patrick McConnell
My Wisconsin tattoo – Patrick McConnell
My Wisconsin tattoo – Rob Grisham
My Wisconsin tattoo – Nicole Cady
My Wisconsin tattoo – Stephanie Langham
My Wisconsin tattoo – Jennifer Xiong
My Wisconsin tattoo – Jennifer Medina
My Wisconsin tattoo – Grant Wotring
My Wisconsin tattoo – Stephanie Simons
My Wisconsin tattoo – Jenna Schulz
My Wisconsin tattoo – Stephanie Simons
My Wisconsin tattoo – Aaron Jai
My Wisconsin tattoo – Austin Mueller
My Wisconsin tattoo – Jen Kinzer
My Wisconsin tattoo – Holly Ott
My Wisconsin tattoo – Michael Krueger
My Wisconsin tattoo – Debra Baker
My Wisconsin tattoo – Jack Feye
My Wisconsin tattoo – Kacey Eckelberg
My Wisconsin tattoo – Sadie Pusheck
My Wisconsin tattoo – Brooke Witt and John Strosin
My Wisconsin tattoo – Ryan Davis
My Wisconsin tattoo – Jonathan Mageske
My Wisconsin tattoo – Ali Newsom
My Wisconsin tattoo – Michelle Duerst
My Wisconsin tattoo – Miranda Updike
My Wisconsin tattoo – Crystal Dubey
My Wisconsin tattoo – Tore Jones
My Wisconsin tattoo – Jessy Ackerman
My Wisconsin tattoo – BriAnna Storey
My Wisconsin tattoo – Elise Graetel
My Wisconsin tattoo – Michael Leto
My Wisconsin tattoo – Hannah Marie
My Wisconsin tattoo – Jes Strickler (artist)
My Wisconsin tattoo – Jes Strickler (artist)
My Wisconsin tattoo – Greg Williams
My Wisconsin tattoo – Jes Strickler (artist)
My Wisconsin tattoo – Pat Hasburgh
My Wisconsin tattoo – Danielle Falcone
My Wisconsin tattoo – Jennifer Porter
My Wisconsin tattoo – Lara Elliott
My Wisconsin tattoo – Jesse Barata
My Wisconsin tattoo – Andrea Dosedla
My Wisconsin tattoo – Nikolas Sartin-Tarm
My Wisconsin tattoo – Aaron Huemmer
My Wisconsin tattoo – Anders Tiffany
My Wisconsin tattoo – Andre Wallace
My Wisconsin tattoo – Jake Rost
My Wisconsin tattoo – Bobbie Bornhoeft
My Wisconsin tattoo – Carrie Ouradnik
My Wisconsin tattoo – Shayna Deurloo
My Wisconsin tattoo – Zac Johnson
My Wisconsin tattoo – Megan Sandridge
My Wisconsin tattoo – Devin Grimes
My Wisconsin tattoo – Roxi Stanek
My Wisconsin tattoo – Savannah Lawinger
My Wisconsin tattoo – Heather Manring
My Wisconsin tattoo – Erin Nagy
My Wisconsin tattoo – Hector Jimenez-Diaz
My Wisconsin tattoo – Amanda Carrizales
My Wisconsin tattoo – Siggie Sedge
My Wisconsin tattoo – Bonnie Nutt
My Wisconsin tattoo – Kelly Waterman
My Wisconsin tattoo – Kayla Julius
Subject: Kayla Julius. Tattoo artist: unknown at Dead Anchor Tattoo in Madison. "I'm a Wisconsin girl through and through. It was during a few years away from the state for work that I knew I needed to show my pride more permanently . Drove all the way from Iowa just for the tattoo."
My Wisconsin tattoo – Cap'n Kustom Works (artist)
Finished out the day by filling in the prior work of the outline of the state of #Wisconsin (not my work) with a soft, painted-style #Greywash image of the #CapitolBuilding! It's an absolute pleasure to take a #tattoo folks have never been that happy with and turn them into something they'll be thrilled to look at everyday! . #TheGoodCapn #ArtistAtLarge #CapnsKustomWorks #TeamArtAndSoul @artsoulnewglarus #blackworker #BlackandGrey #wisconsinpride #madisonwi #wisconsincapitol #NewGlarus #wisconsintattooartist #wisconsintattooshop #IMake #CREATE #MakeArtEveryday
Subject: not given. Tattoo artist: Cap'n Kustom Works at Art & Soul in New Glarus.
My Wisconsin tattoo – Shana Schroeder
Subject: Shana Schroeder. Tattoo artist: Corey Beard at Steve's Tattoo, Madison.