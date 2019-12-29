Racine COP officer now working Unified middle schools

RACINE — A Community Oriented Policing officer from the Racine Police Department has started rotating through Racine Unified’s middle schools. The officer’s focuses will be on Mitchell School, Racine Alternative Education and Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School.
There has already been a COP officer assigned to each of RUSD’s high schools for the past three years — that includes a Mount Pleasant officer stationed at Case High School, with Racine officers at Horlick and Park.
“We’ve done it successfully in the high schools already,” said Deputy Chief William Macemon, who also heads the RPD’s School Safety and Security Division. “The next phase is to move down into the middle school level.”
He continued: “(The officer) is creating relationships with school staffs and students … in order to make the school safer.”
The COP officer will have an office in Mitchell, RAE and Jerstad, but will also work at the other middle schools “based on need,” Macemon said.
The number of school-based police officers in the U.S. has only grown over the past two decades; about one out of every three American schools had a dedicated officer as of March 2018, according to the National Association of School Resource Officers. That number has been growing since the 1999 Columbine shooting, NPR reported.
Even with those cultural and philosophical goals, the COP officer will still be a cop. They can be the first responder to an emergency in the school.
“They’re right there already … They have law enforcement responsibilities. The safety of the school is their first job,” Macemon said. “But they are not just waiting for something to happen … They are constantly busy doing everything they can to improve life in school.”
The new COP officer started working full-time in the schools in early December after being stationed part-time in the schools previously. The officer will continue getting more involved in the schools as the spring semester begins.
Schools are neighborhoods
Schools are kind of like neighborhoods. Everyone has their own home (or homeroom). There are different cohorts of friends with different interests. Sometimes there are battles between generations and neighbors. And the vibe of a school (or a neighborhood) can shift quickly whenever there are new arrivals or a major event changes up the culture.
That’s why the Racine Police Department is applying its Community Oriented Policing (or COP) model to schools.
The police department is “treating each school as a neighborhood of itself,” Macemon said.
Hands on problem-solving
Ask any Racine Police officer and they’ll describe the Community Oriented Policing philosophy as “a problem-solving philosophy.”
COP officers want to “solve problems” on the ground level with kids: helping them work through issues they’re experiencing or conduct conflict resolution or intervening if a student finds himself in a dangerous/unsafe situation.
During a budgetary hearing last month, Police Chief Art Howell told the Racine City Council that “if you don’t get the right people with the right temperament … the COP philosophy will not work.”
“We don’t want to criminalize adolescent behavior,” he continued.
That’s why having a dedicated police officer in the schools who students know they can rely on is so important, according to the chief.
Alderman Maurice Horton of the 7th District, who also works in gang diversion within Racine’s schools, complimented the police’s efforts inside the education system. “I think it’s very important who we let work inside the schools. Everybody cannot work inside a school,” Horton said at last month’s meeting. “It has been a successful model.”