Racine COP officer now working Unified middle schools

Even with those cultural and philosophical goals, the COP officer will still be a cop. They can be the first responder to an emergency in the school.

“They’re right there already … They have law enforcement responsibilities. The safety of the school is their first job,” Macemon said. “But they are not just waiting for something to happen … They are constantly busy doing everything they can to improve life in school.”

The new COP officer started working full-time in the schools in early December after being stationed part-time in the schools previously. The officer will continue getting more involved in the schools as the spring semester begins.

Schools are neighborhoods

Schools are kind of like neighborhoods. Everyone has their own home (or homeroom). There are different cohorts of friends with different interests. Sometimes there are battles between generations and neighbors. And the vibe of a school (or a neighborhood) can shift quickly whenever there are new arrivals or a major event changes up the culture.

That’s why the Racine Police Department is applying its Community Oriented Policing (or COP) model to schools.

The police department is “treating each school as a neighborhood of itself,” Macemon said.