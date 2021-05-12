 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine COP Houses reopen
0 comments
alert top story
CITY OF RACINE

Racine COP Houses reopen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Community Oriented Policing house

A COP officer poses with citizens outside the Marty DeFatte Community Oriented Policing house, 1522 West Sixth St.

 Racine Police Department photo
Community Oriented Policing house

Pictured is a Community Oriented Policing house.

RACINE — The Racine Police Department has reopened the Community Oriented Policing Houses after a yearlong shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came in a Wednesday Facebook post.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The COP officers will begin planning events and programs based out of the COP houses, summer events with neighbors, children, community events and eventually programs geared toward kids and after school programs, according to the RPD.

Watch now: Maurice Robinson's swearing in ceremony as Racine police chief, May 10. Video courtesy of the City of Racine.

“The Racine PD and COP Unit look forward to engaging with the community and the COP neighborhoods,” the post stated.

The COP model has been touted by some looking to reform how policing works in America. Wisconsin’s Legislature is mulling setting aside taxpayer dollars to allow police departments throughout the state to implement the model.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chipotle Raises Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Social workers could be embedded with Racine Police Department
Local News

Social workers could be embedded with Racine Police Department

When the prospect of embedding social workers in police departments gained volume after the killing of George Floyd, many balked at it. But in his final months with the Racine Police Department, Art Howell has tried to set up the foundation for such a program.

A plan being considered Racine wouldn't send social workers in the place of cops to 911 calls, but social workers-in-training may be brought in to assist in certain scenarios in what could be a benefit for community members in crisis, stretched-thin police officers and taxpayers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News