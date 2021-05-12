Racine COP Houses reopen

When the prospect of embedding social workers in police departments gained volume after the killing of George Floyd, many balked at it. But in his final months with the Racine Police Department, Art Howell has tried to set up the foundation for such a program.

A plan being considered Racine wouldn't send social workers in the place of cops to 911 calls, but social workers-in-training may be brought in to assist in certain scenarios in what could be a benefit for community members in crisis, stretched-thin police officers and taxpayers.