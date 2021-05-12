Racine COP Houses reopen

RACINE — The Racine Police Department has reopened the Community Oriented Policing Houses after a yearlong shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement came in a Wednesday Facebook post.
The COP officers will begin planning events and programs based out of the COP houses, summer events with neighbors, children, community events and eventually programs geared toward kids and after school programs, according to the RPD.
“The Racine PD and COP Unit look forward to engaging with the community and the COP neighborhoods,” the post stated.
The COP model has been touted by some looking to reform how policing works in America. Wisconsin’s Legislature is mulling setting aside taxpayer dollars to allow police departments throughout the state to implement the model.